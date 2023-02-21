How did Jim Nunn Die? The CBC News Journalist Died At 72

Jim Nunn, the former host of CBC News Nova Scotia’s Six, Land and Sea, and Marketplace, died of cancer. Nunn died on Sunday night at a hospital in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. He was 72. A funeral date has not been scheduled, but his family has stated that a celebration of life would take place sometime in the spring.

How did Jim Nunn Die?

Nunn's tenure at CBC extended three decades; he died of cancer in a hospital on Sunday night. "James was a real character. Many people in Nova Scotia knew him as a terrific journalist, but to those who knew him well, he was a wonderful man "Bruce Nunn, Nunn's brother, told CBC News.

Bruce stated that his brother’s broadcast career began “at the microphone of CJFX radio in Antigonish… so Jim got into the business pretty early.” Bruce said he’d seen online condolence notes from people discussing how his brother influenced their careers. His tenure at CBC lasted three decades. Nunn was well-known for his coverage of municipal elections and important Nova Scotia events such as the Westray mine accident.

The Working Career of Jim Nunn:

“He was there for days on end, like live on TV. It was challenging and difficult, but he received numerous compliments for his work there. He truly symbolised the working man, this risky occupation that is deeply ingrained in Nova Scotia culture and tradition “Bruce stated. Nunn was a “fearsome and fearless journalist,” according to Geoff D’Eon, Nunn’s executive producer from 1988 to 1993 while he was an anchor of First Edition. “He had a really amazing journalist brain… he’d constantly ask incredibly deep and sometimes impertinent questions,” D’Eon remarked.

“I always found his interviewing technique to be very genuine, he pulled no punches, and he always sought to get to the heart of the subject… this was especially true with his interviews with politicians,” D’Eon said, adding that some politicians were terrified by Nunn. D’Eon recalled one of his most memorable interviews with Alice Cooper, who grabbed him by the throat and threatened to rip his eyeballs out and toss them across the studio. That excerpt can be found in a YouTube video.

