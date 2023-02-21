How did Brooklyn Gridley die? The Tragic Incident Explained

Brooklyn Gridley, a 19-year-old resident of Dousman, perished in a fatal auto collision. Local authorities are investigating after the tragic incident left the neighbourhood in mourning. To learn more about this sad event, continue reading.

How did Brooklyn Gridley die?

One driver was killed, and the other was seriously injured in a terrible car accident on the eastbound lanes of STH 16. Witnesses claim that one of the involved cars was going the wrong way, which brought about the two cars’ head-on collision in the eastbound lanes of traffic. The wrong-way driver, a 47-year-old Sullivan woman who was driving alone, was taken by ambulance to Aurora Summit Medical Center, where she is currently in critical condition. Gridley, the other driver, was pulled from her car and flown to Aurora Summit Medical Center by a Flight for Life helicopter. There, she was later declared dead from injuries received in the collision.

The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Village of Chenequa Police Department are looking into the incident. The Wisconsin State Patrol has been asked to help with accident reconstruction. The community is mourning Gridley’s passing and praying for the other driver’s quick recovery because no formal charges have yet been filed.

What was the cause of death for Brooklyn Gridley?

Brooklyn Gridley, a 19-year-old resident of Dousman, passed away in a tragic car accident on Saturday afternoon. A wrong-way driver reportedly hit Gridley, and despite attempts to save her, she died due to the injuries she sustained in the collision. The Police Department of the Village of Chenequa responded to the incident in the eastbound lanes of STH 16 just west of STH 83. We condolence to Gridley’s family and friends during this trying time as the community mourns the loss of a young life.

Plans for the Funeral and Obituary:

Her obituary or any details regarding her funeral arrangements have not yet been made public by Brooklyn Gridley’s family. They might offer updates, though, in the future. The loss of a young life has left the community in mourning, and they are sending their condolences and prayers to the family at this trying time.

