Hayden Panettiere’s brother Jansen Panettiere passes away at 28

Actor Jansen Panettiere younger sibling of Actor Hayden Panettiere, died on 19 Feb at 5.30 PM Sunday. According to TMZ sources, the actor Jansen Panettiere took his last breath at his New York home.

Jansen Panettiere Cause Of Death

The actor died on Sunday, but the reason for his death is still uncovered. His Family members have not commented on it. The representative of the actor’s family only commented on his confirming death news. His family and authorities still unfold further details.

The investigation procedure for actor death is in process. The final report will highlight the reason for the Actor’s death.

All his family, friends, and fans are tributing for their lovely Jansen Panettiere. Rest In Pease Actor Jansen Panettiere.

Jansen Panettiere’s Child artist to American Actor Journey

Actor Jansen started his career in 2002. He debuted as a child actor in “Even Steven”, the Disney Channel show. He did a few movies, and TV shows lending his voice, like Holly Hobbie and Friends(movie), Ice Age – The meltdown (movie), Robots (movie), and Racing stripe (movie) The X’s (TV show).

While lending his voice to various Tv Shows and Movies, Jansen Panettiere also took steps to a visual platform; apart from Even Steaven, he also appeared in TV Shows like Hope and Faith, Third Watch, Everybody hates Chris and The Walking Dead.

Later, the Actor was also featured in The Secret of the Jonathan Sperry, The Perfect game, The Lost Medallion – The adventure of Billy Stone, The Forger, Summer Forever, and a few other films.

“Heroes” Sueper hero action drama fame Actress Hayden Panettiere, sister of late actor Jansen also shares screen “Tiger Cruise”, which is Disney Chanel Original movie.

Is he suffering from anxiety?

It is unclear yet, but some sources claim that the actor has been going through anxiety problems. These claims are rising because the biography on his website shows some aspects regarding the same.

It claimed that he was moving towards art and spiritual aspects recently.