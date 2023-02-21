Gary Shores, a long-time Toledo radio host, passed away on Sunday

Gary Shores, a famous radio host, passed away on Sunday. He was known for hosting on WKKO-FM “K100” and WTOD. He died on Sunday, as reported through different media sources; we’ll check out all this article, keep reading.

Gary Shores: What happened to him

The family of Gary informed to local media that he had passed away. Another former radio broadcaster and friend of Gary Shores told about the death of Gary.

Gary Shore hosted the popular morning show “Shores and Steele”; he gained popularity through this show.

Later due to health issues, he retired from this show in 2019. He was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. According to medical science there is no cure for this disease except a lung transplant.

Gary struggled with this disease for more than three years. one of his friends remembered him as a good man and wrote a long note on social media:

I am heartbroken about losing a truly good man and radio legend, Gary Shores.

Gary and my dad, Harvey J. Steele, made radio magic on K-100 for more than 20 years.

While they were honored to receive a Country Music Association Award in just their second year on air together, their biggest honor was earning the trust of the “greatest listeners in the world” and cramming as much community service into their days as possible. It’s no secret that they used their platform for good.

Gary Shores: Reason behind the death

A famous host of K-100 broadcaster died around 5 p.m. on Sunday. The daughter of his friend, Gary’s longtime on-air partner, Confirmed the death. He suffered from kidney cancer, lung disease as well as Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Last year March, he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. At that time, he needed urgent surgery to remove the entire mass from his right kidney. But could not survive more than 11 months and died on February 19, 2023.

Tributes to Radio Host

Kerry Morgan

The family and so so many friends. I hold you in my thoughts and prayers. I loved to listen to them on my way home in the morning. You are missed

Cynthia Mitchell

My deepest condolences on the loss of your dear colleague and friend. Truly he created a great legacy. A great tribute to a life well-lived.

Vicky Cummings

This is such a sad day. Gary Shores was a very smart man and turned Toldo Radio around and put K100 on the map with Steele. Many happy memories for me Gary. Rest in Heaven… You’re the Best of the Best!!

