Did Mama June get married? Who is Mama June’s new husband?

Television personality Mama June Shannon married Justin Stroud last year at a Georgia courthouse. Recently celebrated its second ceremony on 18th February in Panama City, Florida.

According to a WE TV press, TV personality “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” Mama June (born June Shannon) and Justin Stroud celebrated their second wedding anniversary in a “glamorous and intimate oceanfront ceremony” on Saturday in Panama City, Florida.

Mama June Shannon explained in a statement—”This was the first time the family was together since 2014,” Mama June said in a statement. “It was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have so many memories.”

Mama June Shannon’s daughters—Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Effard, and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell—were all available for their mom’s special day.

Mama June Shannon said- “We wanted to have a small and very intimate wedding, so we didn’t have any groomsmen or bridesmaids.” “All four of my girls walked me down to Justin, and his mom walked him down the aisle.”

Mama June Shannon was wearing a white dress. While Justin Stroud wore a formal suit in sky blue and black. Mama June Shannon’s wedding will be featured in an episode of “Mama June: Family Crisis,” which airs May 5 on Hum TV.

Mama June Shannon and Justin Stroud confirmed their wedding in June by sharing their first wedding video on Instagram for the first time. In that video, Mama June shows her ring to the camera.

Mama June Shannon said in the video (We) are out of the market. Guys, you know when you know, you just know.” “That’s right, no kidding, I was really scared of the M-word.” “But hey, Justin didn’t scare me anymore. Gave it because he made me his wife.”

Mama June Shannon was previously married to Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson (father of daughter Alana) and was in a relationship with Mark McDaniel.

Mama June Shannon Bio

Mama June Shannon was born on 10 August 1979 to Sandra Hale and Melvin Shannon. Mama June Shannon is from McIntyre, Georgia, United States. Mama June Shannon’s age is 43 years. Mama June Shannon has two siblings- Joanne Shannon and Jimmy Shannon.

Mama June Shannon’s nationality is American. Mama June Shannon has four children- Alana Thompson, Anna Shannon, Lauryn Efird, and Jessica Shannon. Mama June Shannon has also grandchildren – Bentley Jameson Efird, Sylus Ray Efird, and Stella Renae Efird.

