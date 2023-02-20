Who is the husband of Oksana Grigorieva now? How long have Oksana Grigorieva and Timothy Dalton been together?

Oksana Grigorieva is a famous Russian singer, songwriter, and pianist.

Oksana made her mark as a songwriter in 2006. After one song, Oksana took a liking to – “Un Diya Lega”, which became famous on the Josh Groban album Awake.

In 2009, Oksana Grigorieva released the album “Beautiful Heartache”. She appeared in a cover of the Russian song “Dark Eyes”. She also collaborates with Charlie Midnight.

How old is Oksana Grigorieva?

Oksana Grigorieva’s birth name is Oksana Petrovna Chernukha. Oksana Grigorieva’s age is 53 years. Oksana Grigorieva was born to Petr Chernukha and Ludmila Grigorieva-Chernukha in Saransk, Mordovian ASSR, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union. Oksana’s birth date is 23 February 1970. Oksana Grigorieva did her music studies at Royal College of Music.

Who was Oksana Grigorieva Husband?

Oksana Grigorieva was married twice, and Oksana Grigorieva divorced her husband. The husbands of Oksana Grigorieva are Igor Baranov (m. 1989–1989) and Nicolas Rowland (m. 1992–1994).

Oksana Grigorieva married Igor Baranov in 1989 for three months. He is a Russian lawyer. After this, Oksana Grigorieva married British artist Nicholas Rowland in 1992 and divorced in 1994 only after two years.

Reminder that Mel Gibson hit his ex girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, told her that he was going to burn her house down and that she deserved to be raped, but it’s cool, because women are just nameless props for men who look like silent movie villains. pic.twitter.com/oA2dZlQvsk — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) March 17, 2019

Who was Oksana Grigorieva Boyfriend?

Oksana Grigorieva has had a few affairs and relationships after her divorce from the marriage. Oksana Grigorieva began a relationship with ‘James Bond’ actor Timothy Dalton after being married to Nicolas Roland.

Oksana Grigorieva met Timothy Dalton in 1995 when she worked as a translator for filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov at Tab. In 1997, a son was born to Oksana and Timothy, who was named Alexander. Oksana and Timothy ended their relationship in 2003.

In 2007, Oksana Grigorieva began a relationship with actor Mel Gibson. Oksana gave birth to a daughter, Lucia, on 30 October 2009. But a year later, in April 2010, Oksana and Mel ended their relationship.

