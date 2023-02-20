Who is Richard Belzer’s wife? What caused Richard Belzer death?

Richard Jay Belzer known as Richard Belzer was a popular American actor, author, and stand-up comedian.

Richard Belzer was well recognized for his role as NYPD Detective/Sergeant, BPD Detective, and DA Investigator John Munch.

Richard was seen as a regular cast member in the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Homicide: Life on the Street” NBC police series and made guest appearances on several other series.

Richard Belzer made his acting debut in the 1974 film “The Groove Tube”. Richard was last seen in the film “Gilbert” in 2017.

Richard Belzer is famous for his work in the E! True Hollywood Story, Law & Order, Homicide: Life on the Street, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, The Flash, Saturday Night Live, and more.

Anyone who had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own. Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory. pic.twitter.com/ZhygF6ODhE — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) February 19, 2023

What caused Richard Belzer death?

Richard Belzer left the world on 19 February 2023 at the age of 78. Richard Belzer’s cause of death is complications from unspecified circulatory and respiratory conditions. Richard Belzer died at his home in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France.

A few years ago, Leonard Belzer, brother of Richard Belzer, committed suicide on July 30, 2014, at the age of 73, in a luxury apartment building in New York City. Similarly, Richard Belzer’s father committed suicide in 1968.

I’m so sad to hear of Richard Belzer’s passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest. pic.twitter.com/u23co0JPA2 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 19, 2023

Why does Richard Belzer wear sunglasses?

Richard Belzer always wore sunglasses. Richard did not wear sunglasses to look cool and stylish but to protect his eyes from the light. Richard’s eyes were sensitive to light.

Who is Richard Belzer wife?

Richard Belzer was married three times. Richard Belzer was divorced from two wives and lived with the third wife.

Richard Belzer’s first wife’s name is Gail Susan Ross (m. 1966–1972), Richard Belzer’s second wife’s name is Dalia Danoch (m. 1976–1978) and Richard Belzer’s third wife’s name is Harley McBride (m. 1985–2023).

Richard Belzer’s second wife was Dalia Danoch, a boutique manager.

After divorcing his second wife, Richard Belzer met 31-year-old Harley McBride in 1981, with whom he had two daughters, Bree Benton and Jessica. Harley McBride was married to Richard until his death.

