Who is Jennette McCurdy in a relationship with? What NBA player did Jennette McCurdy date?

Jennette McCurdy is popular American writer, singer, director, podcaster, and retired actress.

Jennette McCurdy is best known for her role as Sam Puckett in the Nickelodeon television series “iCarly” (2007–2012). She has won many awards for her work, including four Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

In 2009, Jennette McCurdy made her solo debut with “So Close”. Jennette McCurdy released a memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died on 9 August 2022 under Simon & Schuster.

Jennette McCurdy signs a two book deal with Penguin Random House’s Ballantine Books label following the success of “I’m Glad My Mom Died”.

Jennette McCurdy made her acting debut in the TV series “Mad TV” in 2000. After this, in 2001, Jennette McCurdy made her film debut in “Golden Dreams”.

Jennette McCurdy also acted in many film and tv series, including The Eric Andre Show, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Sam & Cat, Between, The Penguins of Madagascar, True Jackson, VP, Tiger Cruise, Malcolm in the Middle, The Last Day of Summer, Little Bitches, Bling, Snowflake, the White Gorilla, See Anthony Run, The Death and Return of Superman, Shadow Fury, and more.

But But Anon women are literal form of angels they can’t go no wrong this must be a one off, Really? Please search how former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy and her brother were sexually abused by her mother on which she has wrote extensively in her memoir. pic.twitter.com/7uWkBrVAaW — Mr Melancholy (@chakravartiin) February 15, 2023

Who is Jennette McCurdy Boyfriend?

Jennette McCurdy is currently single. Jennette McCurdy has been in a relationship with many celebrities before. Jennette McCurdy first started a relationship with Matthew Whitehead, but they parted ways soon after.

After this, from 2004 to 2008, Jennette McCurdy had a relationship with Graham Patrick Martin.

After this, from 2010 to 2011, Jennette McCurdyt had a relationship with Max Eric. Jennette McCurdy started a relationship with Andre Drummond in 2013. The American basketball player. He plays in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls.

How old is Jennette McCurdy?

Jennette McCurdy’s full name is Jennette Michelle Faye McCurdy. Jennette McCurdy’s age is 30 years. Jennette McCurdy was born to Debra McCurdy and Mark McCurdy on June 26, 1992. Jennette McCurdy is from Los Angeles, California, U.S.

