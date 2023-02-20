Who is Dickie Davies Wife? World of Sport presenter ‘Dickie Davies’ dies aged 94

Dickie Davis was a popular British television sports presenter. Dickie Davis anchored World of Sports from 1968 to 1985.

Following the end of World of Sports in 1085, Dickie Davies remained with ITV. Dickie Davies played a prominent part in the coverage of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, introducing boxing, snooker, and darts. But a year later, in August 1989, ITV Sports left.

After Dickie Davies left ITV, he joined Eurosport, which at that time was owned by Sky and the European Broadcasting Union.

Dickie Davis also featured 1991 One of Mita World Masters in his snooker coverage. Dickie Davies presented the sports bulletin from his home in his early days as Classic FM’s opening game editor.

Dickie Davis suffered a setback in 1995 as he had to leave his job at Classic FM. He fronted Dickey’s Sports Heroes in the late 1990s.

World of Sport presenter ‘Dickie Davies’ dies aged 94

The death of Dickie Davis has sent shockwaves across the internet world. Dickie Davis died on 19 February 2023 at the age of 94. Fans of Dickie Davis mourned his death and paid tribute via social media.

Former ITV colleague Jim Rosenthal announced what – and wrote – that Dickie Davies’ family are “so proud” of his “fantastic career on telly”. Further added- “Dickie was a great friend and colleague. RIP DD.”

Simon Thomas, a fellow sports broadcaster, paid tribute to Dickie Davis and called Dickie an “absolute giant” in the industry.

RIP Dickie Davies The face of ITV Sport for nearly a quarter of a century including 20 years as the host of World of Sport Richard John Davies

30th April 1933 – 19th February 2023 pic.twitter.com/EHAKOjgdV5 — TVARK (@tvark) February 19, 2023

Who is Dickie Davies Wife?

According to the sources, Dickie Davies was married. Dickie Davis had a beautiful wife and lovely children. Dickie Davis’s wife’s name is Liz.

Dickie Davis did not make his love life very public. Dickie Davis did not always share information about his wife and children on any platform. Due to the lack of information, very little information has been available about them.

How old is Dickie Davies now?

Dickie Davies’s real name was Richard John Davies. Dickie Davies’s date of birth was 30 April 1928.

When Dickie Davis died, he was 94 years old. Dickie Davies was born in Wallasey, United Kingdom.

Dickie Davies’s nationality was British. Dickie Davies did his studies at Oldershaw Grammar School.

Read Also:- Is Patricia Heaton married? Is Patricia Heaton still married to David Hunt?