Who is Alison Hammond Boyfriend? See here This Morning presenter’s love life

Alison Hammond is a popular British actress and television personality.

Alison Hammond participated in the third series of the “Big Brother” reality show in 2002. Alison Hammond was the second housemate to be evicted from the show.

Alison Hammond is well-recognized for her work in the “This Morning” (2015-present) show as a Reporter and presenter with Dermot O’Leary.

In 1988, Alison made her acting debut with the “Palace Hill” television series as Eskimo.

In 2022, Alison Hammond appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Alison Hammond In at the Rich End: The Riviera, and The Masked Singer: I’m a Celebrity Special tv shows as a Guest judge and herself.

In 2023, Alison Hammond appears in “The British Academy Film Awards” show as a reporter.

Alison Hammond appeared in many reality tv shows as a participant and contestant, including Celebrity Fit Club, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity MasterChef, Celebrity Coach Trip, Strictly Come Dancing, Let’s Sing and Dance, Celebrity Haunted Mansion, Sugar-Free Farm, Big Brother, and more.

Who is Alison Hammond Boyfriend?

Alison Hammond is not married. Alison and Noureddine met many years ago and after a long relationship, Alison and Noureddine got engaged but their relationship did not last long and in 2014 the two separated.

Alison Hammond was previously in a romantic relationship with Noureddine Boufayed. Alison and Noureddine also have a son, Aiden, who is 17 years old.

Alison Hammond got engaged to her boyfriend Jamie Savage in 2014. Alison and Jamie Savage met on a dating site. But Alison and Jamie’s relationship did not last long and the couple parted ways in 2017.

According to sources, Alison Hammond was in a ‘secret relationship’ with her former landscape gardener Ben Hawkings. With whom Alison Hammond is currently in a relationship is not known as Alison has kept the name of her partner a secret.

How old is Alison Hammond?

Alison Hammond’s age is 48 years. Alison Hammond’s date of birth was 5 February 1975. Alison Hammond was born to her parents in Birmingham, England. Alison Hammond’s height is 5 feet 8 inches approx. Alison Hammond’s weight is 132 kg approx.

Alison Hammond did her studies at Cardinal Wiseman School. Alison has a sibling whose name is Saunra Page. Alison Hammond’s nationality is British.

