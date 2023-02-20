What Happened to Paul Berg? Discover all About the Nobel Prize Recipient

Paul Berg, an emeritus American biochemistry professor best known for receiving the 1980 Nobel Prize in chemistry, died on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 96, at his residence in Stanford, California. Everyone in the town is mourning the loss of professor Paul Berg.

Paul Berg, Who was He?

With Walter Gilbert and Frederick Sanger, Paul Berg, a retired American biochemistry professor, received the 1980 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for Chemistry.

Paul Berg, the father of recombinant DNA, was born on June 30, 1926, in Brooklyn, New York City, USA. He was taken to a Russian Jewish immigrant couple, Sarah Brodsky, a housewife, and Harry Berg, a garment manufacturer. In 1952, he received a degree in biochemistry from Western Reserve University.

His Background:

Paul Berg continued his studies at the Institute of Cytophysiology in Copenhagen and then at Washington University in St. Louis, where he worked as an associate professor of microbiology until 1959. He entered Stanford University’s medical school in 1959 and stayed for an extended period. In 1980, he shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Walter Gilbert and Frederick Sanger for creating the first recombinant DNA molecule.

Why did Paul Berg Pass Away? Demise’s Cause

Paul Berg is an emeritus Nobel laureate and professor of biochemistry at Stanford University in Stanford, California. At his death, the recombinant DNA pioneer was surrounded by his family.

No one from Paul Berg’s family or friends has made an official announcement concerning the reason for his death or the funeral service. But, they are anticipated to provide the facts very shortly.

Tributes Flood in for Paul Berg:

Stanford Medicine sent a sympathy message on their official Twitter account, @StanfordMed, in response to the passing of emeritus American biochemistry professor Paul Berg. “The Stanford Medical community mourns the demise of Nobel Prize laureate and recombinant DNA pioneer Paul Berg,” it says. His work launched the genetic engineering science, resulting in life-saving medications and new paths of gene study.

We extend our condolences to Paul Berg’s family, friends, and all those who knew him. His passing is a significant loss for the whole community, but his remarkable legacy will continue. We ask the Almighty to grant his family members the strength they need to get through this challenging moment.

