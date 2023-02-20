Missing British Woman Nicola Bulley Body has been found.

On February 19, Lancashire Police announced the recovery of a body from the river near the northern English village of St. Michael’s on Wyre, where Nicola Bulley had gone missing.

Although the body has not been formally identified, the family of Bulley has been informed of the discovery.

The underwater search team and specialist officers attended the scene and entered the water to recover the body, which is a sad development in the search.

Further investigations will likely follow to determine the circumstances surrounding the body’s recovery.

Who was Nicola Bulley?

Nicola Bulley was a 45-year-old mortgage adviser. She was originally from Essex but had relocated to Inskip village in Lancashire with her partner and two daughters.

The family also had a pet brown springer spaniel named Willow. It was noted that Bulley struggled with problems related to menopause and alcohol.

On January 10, health professionals and the police visited the Bulley residence in response to a “concern for welfare.”

How does Nicola Bulley Go Missing?

On January 27, 2023, Nicola Bulley left her home in Inskip and drove to St Michael’s in Wyre village. She dropped her children off at school and then walked with her dog, Willow, along the River Wyre.

While on the walk, she sent an email to her employer and a text message to a friend. She was also on a Microsoft Teams call but had turned off her camera and microphone.

The last sighting of her was at around 9:10 AM on a field near the river where she was walking with Willow off the leash.

Her phone was found near a bench by the river at around 9:20 AM, and a passer-by later discovered her phone still connected to the Teams call.

Willow was found near the bench and did not appear to have been in the river, but her harness was found on the ground between the bench and the river. The Team’s call ended at 9:30 AM.

Nicola Bulley’s Dead Body Found:

The police in Lancashire have confirmed that a body was discovered close to Rawcliffe Road in the River Wyre. Specialist officers and an underwater search team were at the scene and retrieved the body.

The family of Nicola Bulley, who was reported missing on January 27, has been informed of the discovery. The police have requested privacy for the family during this challenging time.

The body was found about a mile from where Bulley was last seen walking her dog beside the River Wyre in St. Michael’s on Wyre.

A man and a woman walking their dog near the river reportedly alerted the police after seeing a person in the water.

Nicola Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, released a statement expressing his family’s agony after the discovery.

The death is currently being treated as “unexplained,” and officers are in the process of identifying the body.

