Is Patricia Heaton married? Is Patricia Heaton still married to David Hunt?

Patricia Heaton is a professional American actress as well as a comedian. Patricia Heaton is famous for her role in The Middle (2009–2018) and Everybody Loves Raymond (1996–2005).

The Super Bowl always reminds me of the #EverybodyLovesRaymond episode where Ray accidentally tapes over our wedding video with football. Best part is that the idea came from the real life of @aaronshure, who accidentally taped over his own wedding video – with an episode of ELR! pic.twitter.com/TfoSIjPSdl — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) February 11, 2023

Patricia Heaton won a two-time Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a three-time Emmy Award for “Everybody Loves Raymond” series and a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Culinary Program for Patricia Heaton Parties.

In 1989, Patricia Heaton made her acting debut with the “Alien Nation” television series. In 1992, Patricia made her film debut with the “Memoirs of an Invisible Man”.

In 2022, Patricia Heaton appeared in the “The Unbreakable Boy” film. Patricia Heaton will be seen in the “Untitled Patricia/Kaplan Project” television series and “Mending the Line” upcoming film.

Who is Patricia Heaton Husband?

Patricia Heaton married twice. The name of the first husband of Patricia Heaton is Constantine Yankoglu (m. 1984-1987) and the name of the current husband of Patricia Heaton is David Hunt (m. 1990).

Patricia Heaton married David Hunt in 1990 after divorcing her first husband. He is an English actor and director. Patricia and Hunt had four children—Joseph Charles Hunt, Samuel David Hunt, Daniel Patrick Hunt, and John Basil Hunt.

Patricia Heaton and David Hunt are still together after marriage. And living their life happily.

How old is Patricia Heaton?

Patricia Heaton’s age is 64 years. Patricia Heaton’s full name is Patricia Helen Heaton. Patricia Heaton’s date of birth is March 4, 1958. Patricia Heaton was born to Chuck Heaton and Patricia Hurd in Bay Village, Ohio, U.S.

Patricia Heaton has four siblings – Michael Heaton, Frances Heaton, Sharon Heaton, and Alice Heaton. Patricia Heaton did her studies at Ohio State University.

What is Patricia Heaton known for?

Patricia Heaton is famous for her role as Debra Barron in “Everybody Loves Raymond” (1996–2005). In the series, Patricia won two Emmy Awards for her role and was nominated seven times.

Read Also:- Who is Megan Fox currently in a relationship with? Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox together?