Is Kris Jenner currently in a relationship? How long has Kris been with Corey?

Kristen Mary Houghton better known as Kris Jenner is an American businesswoman, media personality, producer, and socialite.

Kris Jenner rose to fame after starring in the television series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (2007-2021).

Kris is also the host of “Talk Show, Chris”, a pop culture-driven daytime show. The series began its six-week summer tour on July 15, 2013 on multiple Fox-owned stations.

On December 31, 2021, it was announced that Krish and his family would appear in the new series “The Kardashians” (Hulu).

On April 14, 2022, Hulu announced that the show would return for a second season on September 22, 2022.

Who was Kris Jenner Husband?

Kris Jenner married twice. Kris Jenner has two husbands. Kris Jenner’s first husband name is Robert Kardashian (m. 1978–1991) and her second husband name is Caitlyn Jenner (m. 1991–2015).

Krish first married lawyer Robert Kardashian on 8 July 1978. Kris and Robert have four children – Kourtney Kardashian, born in 1979, Khloé Kardashian, born in 1984, Kim Kardashian, born in 1980, and Rob Kardashian, born in 1987.

Kris and Robert divorced in March 1991. Kris Jenner married Caitlyn Jenner in 1991, a month after her divorce from Robert Kardashian. His real name is Bruce Jenner. He is a retired Olympian.

In 2015, she came out as a transgender woman. Kris and Caitlyn have two daughters – Kendall Jenner, born in 1995, and Kylie Jenner, born in 1997.

Four stepchildren, named Cassandra “Casey”, Brandon, Burt, and Brody after Chris marries Bruce.

Kris announced their separation in October 2013 and filed for divorce on 22 September 2014. They got divorced on 23 March 2015.

Who is Kris Jenner Boyfriend?

Kris Jenner has been in a relationship with her boyfriend Corey Gamble since 2014 after separating from her second husband, Caitlyn Jenner. Kris Jenner is in a relationship with Corey Gamble since 2014. Even after being in a relationship for 8 years, they are still together and living their love life happily.

How old is Kris Jenner?

Kris Jenner’s age is 67 years. Kris Jenner was born to Mary Jo Campbell and Robert Houghton in San Diego, California, U.S. Kris’s date of birth is November 5, 1955. Kris Jenner’s did her studies at Clairemont High School.

Read Also:- Is Laura Sanchez in a relationship? Is Lauren Sanchez married to Jeff Bezos?