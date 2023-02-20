Is Kaz Crossley is in a relationship? Why was Love Island’s Kaz Crossley Arrested?

Kaz Crossley is a reality television personality, fashion, beauty and fitness influencer. Kaz Crossley is very famous after participating in the ‘Love Island’ reality show 2018 series.

Kaz Crossley has appeared in several music videos with Stormzy, Chris Hughes, Zayn Malik, Kem Cetinay, and Kem Cetina.

Kaz Crossley became known as Kazimir in Season 4 of the “Love Island” dating reality television show.

Kaz Crossley finished third on the “Love Island” dating reality television show.

Why was Love Island’s Kaz Crossley Arrested?

Love Island’s Kaz Crossley was arrested on charges of drug offences. According to news and reports, in 2018, Kuz Crossley was arrested in Abu Dhabi airport while waiting for a trip to Thailand for the contestants of the competition on ITV2.

As per British Government Guidelines – “Zero tolerance for drug related crimes” in the UAE. Being found in even a small amount of illegal drugs can lead to a jail term of at least three months or a fine of AED 20,000 (£4,561) or AED 100,000 (£22,805), whichever comes first.

Following an investigation, Kaz Crossley was released from prison in Dubai after being arrested for drug offences.

Reportedly, Kaz Crosley was arrested at the airport in Abu Dhabi while waiting for her trip to Thailand, and Kaz found himself in jail in Dubai. Kaz was not allowed to speak to her family. Kaz then mails whomever he remembers that she is in jail and that the police have not found anything from her that would justify Kaz’s arrest.

How old is Kaz Crossley?

Kaz Crossley’s age is 28 years. According to the sources, Kaz Crossley was born to her parents on January 19, 1994. Kaz is close her mother. Kaz Crossley’s zodiac sign is Capricorn. Kaz Crossley’s nationality is English. Kaz Crossley’s real name is Kazmir Crossley.

Who is Kaz Crossley Boyfriend?

Recently, it is not known whether Kaz Crossley is in a relationship or not. But Love Island’s Kaz Crossley has had a fling with a few celebrities in the past.

Kaz Crossley was previously in a relationship with Josh Denzel. The couple is very famous for their pairing. But in February 2019, the two separated.

Kaz Crossley on breaking up with Josh Denzel: “Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey. Thank you for everything, especially myself” To show you how to love again.”

After breaking up with Josh Denzel, Kaz Crossley started her new relationship with Theo Campbell in March 2019. Theo Campbell is also a Love Island 2017 star. But their relationship did not last long. Kaz and Theo were in a relationship for nine months, after which they parted ways.

