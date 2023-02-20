Is Emma Mackey in a relationship? Who is Emma Mackey Boyfriend?

Emma Mackey is an emerging French and British actress.

Emma Mackey first played the role of Jess in the 2019 short film “Tic”. That same year, Emma Mackey played the lead role of Maeve Wiley in the television series “$ex Education”. This series is running from 2019 to the present.

In 2023, Emma Mackey will be seen in the “Barbie” film. In 2020, Emma Mackey acted in “The Winter Lake” television film as Holly.

In 2021, Emma Mackey appeared in her second film “Eiffel” as Adrienne Bourgès. In 2022, Emma Mackey acted in “Emily” as Emily Brontë and “Death on the Nile” as Jacqueline “Jackie” de Bellefort.

Emma Mackey won and was nominated for some awards for her work including British Academy Film Awards, National Comedy Awards, British Independent Film Awards, and National Comedy Awards.

Emma Mackey wins BAFTA’s Rising Star award. See the full winners list: https://t.co/6wrsyRiNlr pic.twitter.com/Q9eTTo6qBK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 19, 2023

How old is Emma Mackey?

Emma Mackey’s birth name is Emma Margaret Marie Tachard-Mackey. Emma Mackey’s age is 27 years. Emma Mackey is from Le Mans, Sarthe, France. Emma Mackey’s birth date was 4 January 1996.

Emma Mackey did her studies at the University of Leeds. In 2016, Emma graduated. Emma Mackey’s zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Who is Emma Mackey Boyfriend?

Emma Mackey is an unmarried lady. According to the news, Emma has never been seen on a date with anyone but many sources say that Emma McKay is dating actor Dan Whitlam but both have not been seen together at any place. That’s why their relationship has not been confirmed yet.

Where is Emma Mackey now?

Emma Mackey currently lives in London. Emma has two citizenships – French and British. Emma Mackey was born to an English mother and a French father. Emma Mackey’s father is a school headmaster.

Emma Mackay grew up in Sablé-sur-Sarthe and completed her graduation in 2013 with High Honors from the French school district L’Académie de Nantes.

