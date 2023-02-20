How did Richard Belzer Die? Law And Order SUV Star Died At 78

According to friends and former colleagues, Richard Belzer, the longstanding star of NBC’s Law & Order franchise, died at age 78. Belzer died on Sunday at his house in Bozouls, southwest France, according to writer Bill Scheft, a friend of the actor and seasoned comic. “He had a lot of health problems, and his final words were, ‘F**k you, motherf***er,'” he told the news site. Belzer played John Munch on Homicide: Life on the Streets and Law & Order for 23 years, beginning in 1993. The 71-year-old Connecticut-born comedian retired from performing in 2016.

How did Richard Belzer Die?

Belzer died on Sunday at his house in Bozouls, southern France, according to his longtime friend Bill Scheft. Laraine Newman, a comedian, initially reported his death on Twitter. “Rest in peace, Richard,” written by Belzer’s cousin, actor Henry Winkler. Belzer played the wise-cracking, sardonic homicide detective prone to conspiracy ideas for more than two decades and spanning ten programmes, including cameos on 30 Rock and Arrested Development. Belzer first appeared on Homicide in 1993 and last appeared on Law & Order: SVU in 2016.

Who is Richard Belzer?

Belzer never tried out for the part. Executive producer Barry Levinson brought the comedian in to read for the part after hearing him on The Howard Stern Show. “I’d never work as a detective. But if I were, I’d be like that “According to Belzer. “They address their letters to all of my paranoia, anti-establishment dissidence, and conspiracy ideas. So far, it’s been a lot of fun. It was all a dream.” Belzer’s Munch would become one of television’s longest-running characters and a sunglasses-wearing presence on the small screen for more than two decades. Belzer and Michael Ian Black collaborated on the novel I Am Not a Police! in 2008.

Tributes to Richard Belzer:

“Richard Belzer’s Detective John Munch is one of television’s most recognisable characters,” Mr Wolf said. “I first saw Richard on the ‘Law & Order’/’Homicide’ crossover and fell in love with him so much that I informed Tom that I wanted to make him one of the original characters on ‘SVU.'” “The rest, as they say, is history. Richard brought laughter and delight into all of our lives; he was a perfect professional, and we will all miss him greatly.” Laraine Newman, who worked with Belzer on Saturday Night Live, rushed to Twitter to commemorate him.

