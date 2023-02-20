How did Antoine Gardner Die? The Blessed Treatz Owner Is No More

On February 17, 2023, Antoine Gardner, a small business owner from Florida in the US, tragically passed away, leaving the entire community in shock and wondering what might have caused this tragic event. Friends and family separately announced Antoine’s passing on social media, and they are still having trouble believing it. Keep reading the article to learn more about Antoine Gardner, including who he was, how he passed away, what caused his death, memorials to him, and much more.

Who is Antoine Gardner?

Antoine Gardner was born, raised, and attended formal school in Orlando, Florida. In Apopka, Florida’s Short North Arts District, he was the proprietor of the well-known clothing store “Blessed Treatz.”. The store was well known for its distinctive and fashionable clothing, as well as for its welcoming environment and helpful staff. Gardner was well-liked in the neighbourhood, had a promising future ahead of him, and was viewed as a role model for many aspiring business owners. In 2010, he opened Blessed Treatz, his own clothing business, which quickly gained popularity among the area’s fashion enthusiasts. Gardner was renowned for his tenacity, commitment, and love of his trade. Additionally, he was a devoted father to his young daughter and a cherished member of the St. locality of Louis.

How did Antoine Gardner Die?

According to news reports, a small business owner named Antoine Gardner tragically died on February 17, 2023. Although it’s unclear exactly what happened, reports that Gardner was killed in an accident soon started to surface after the initial lack of information about the cause of death. There were no additional details about the circumstances surrounding Gardner’s death in the Florida Division of the Police statement. But rumours started to spread that Gardner had been electrocuted while repairing some wiring in the store’s basement. When Antoine Gardner passed away, his family and friends were astounded. A touching tribute to her son was written by his mother, Glynette Ector, who also confirmed the news. “Explaining what is already known is not necessary, but I will nonetheless do so. I adore you, Antoine, without conditions or bias. Both highs and lows have been experienced. Please pray for my baby Jade Gardner, who is unable to calm down. We appreciate the love shown, but please give her some time to process this enormous loss. “. Antoine Gardener’s funeral arrangements and final rites have not yet been disclosed by anyone, at least not.

Tributes to Antoine Gardner:

A testament to Antoine Gardner’s influence on those around him is the outpouring of sympathy and support from the local community. Many people expressed their shock and disbelief about his death on social media after it was confirmed that he had passed away. Additionally, they are sending Antoine’s family their condolences. When my brother was killed, you called me like an angel and listened to me sob while we were on the phone, Huxtable Denise wrote on Facebook. I remember talking to you about my brother back then. “. The grieving family received condolences and sympathies from Nette Gardner.

