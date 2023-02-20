Greg Foster Cause of Death, Obituary, & Funeral

Greg Foster, a three-time world champion, has died at the age of 64. The family and the sports and field community are in deep sorrow.

How did Greg Foster death?

Yesterday, February 19, 2023, the athlete died. Greg had amyloidosis for five years before receiving a heart transplant in January 2020. because the disease causes shortness of breath and fatigue. The disease, when it grows in a person, can affect the pumping of blood inside the heart.

But there has been no official statement made by the family about the cause of death. As a result, no cause of death for the huddler has been determined. The information regarding his funeral has not yet been disclosed in the media.

Who was Greg Foster?

Greg Foster was an American huddler. He was the “golden boy” of his era. He was famous around the world for huddle racing. The athlete was born on August 4, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America.

The world saw the great huddler’s potential when he won the NCAA outdoor championship in 1978 and 1980.Greg also became the three-time IAAF world champion in 110-meter huddling races in 1983, 1987, and 1991. The athlete also won the world indoor 60-meter hurdle in 1991. He was also one of the world’s top 12 for about 18 years in a row.

Greg was the most famous and dangerous huddler in his era, from the early 80s to the early 90s. The legend, because of such great performances, was inducted into the national track and field hall of fame in 1998.

Obituary

The legend has left the world with some great records and memories for his close friends and family to remember. Greg was an idol to many and an inspiration for the world. The entire sports community in America and around the world is mourning the death of such a legend who has seen so much in his career.

The famous Olympic medallist and current NBC sports analyst, Ato Boldon, has also shared his views on Twitter, as he tweeted that Greg Foster has died and offered his condolences to his family. He also mentioned that the track and the world are mourning the death of the hurdling legend.

The legacy of such a great huddler will be visible to all. The family of Greg Foster is going through a very painful time. But the memories they can remember exist forever.