Willis Otondi Died in What Manner? The Reason for Death Has Been Exposed

Willis Otondi, the long-serving head of the Luo Council of Elders, died unexpectedly, and the community is in sorrow. Otondi had recently been unwell and was receiving treatment for his ailment. Regrettably, he did not make it. As the community prepares to say goodbye to the late leader of the Luo people, rituals for his departure are being planned.

Willis Otondi, Who was He?

Kenyan politician Willis Edwin Opiyo Otondi was well-known. Otondi, born in 1926, was the previous Luo Council of Elders Chairman. It is an organisation that represents the Luo population in Kenya and provides advice on traditional practices, culture, and government.

Otondo succeeded Riaga Ogallo as head of the Luo Council of Elders in November 2010. It also resulted in a protracted fight for dominance with Nyandiko Ongadi. Council members dismissed Ogallo owing to claims of power abuse. In the Kenyan general election in 2013, Otondi ran for the Nyando parliamentary seat. He was an influential political figure active in various political and social problems impacting the Luo community.

Willis Otondi Died in What Manner?

Willis Otondi, the Chairman of the Luo Council of Elders, died on Friday, February 23, 2023. He passed away when he was 98 years old. Otondi was afflicted with an unexpected sickness before his passing away.

Last Monday, he was hospitalised at Kisumu’s Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital. Willis Otondi died early today in the Avenue Hospital, and his grandson Willis Raburu verified his death. “This one is unique and painful!” Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi, my grandpa, for whom I am named! “How can it be that we were just conversing yesterday and today?” Raburu asked on Twitter.

Willis Otondi Died: What Caused his Death?

Willis Otondi, the Luo chieftain, died today at 98 at the Avenue Hospital. The reason for his death was not divulged, although he was suffering from an unspecified disease. He was also receiving illness therapy.

Willis Otondi probably died as a result of his condition. His advanced age might have exacerbated the situation. We are attempting to contact persons who knew him to obtain further information. After the rites of his grandfather’s departure, his grandson is anticipated to divulge additional insights shortly.

Willis Otondi’s Tributes are Pouring in:

Willis Otondi, the revered leader and Chairman of the Luo community, has died. He was one of the council’s most venerable and long-serving members. On social media, there have also been tributes to the lawmaker.

