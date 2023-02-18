Who is Lala Kent Boyfriend? Are Lala and Randall still together?

Lauren Elise Burningham, better known as Lala Kent, is a 32 year old American reality TV star and author.

Lala Kent found festivals after joining the cast of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules in 2015. Lala is famous for her work and role in Kent Trauma Center (2019), The Row (2018) and Out of Death (2021).

In 2017, Lala Kent launched her own cosmetic line called “Give Them Lala Beauty”. In 2021, Lala released a memoir titled Give Them Lala.

In 2018 Lala Kent’s hit song “Boy” reached number one on iTunes on the Electronic genre.

Lala Kent starred in “The Row” Lionsgate horror film. Apart from this, Lala will also be seen in the new heist film, “Vault”.

Lala Kent has starred in several films, including “Pitching Love and Catching Faith,” “Dudes and Dragons,” “One Shot,” and “The Mentor.”

I find it hilarious that LaLa is acting like she didn’t know about Rand’s casting couch. She was on it! She gave BJ’s for PJ’s proudly! She said she slept with him night 1 & got a Range Rover out of it. #vanderpumprules #lalakent pic.twitter.com/bAqGIaI3qc — Elle Lynne (@ElleLynne5) February 17, 2023

Who is Lala Kent Boyfriend?

Lala Kent was born to Kent Barningham and Lisa Barningham in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. Lala Kent’s date of birth is 2 September 1990. As of 2022 Lala Kent age is 32 years.

Lala Kent’s boyfriend was Randall Emmett. Lala and Randall Emmett are in a relationship in 2015. Randall Emmett is a famous American television personality and film producer.

Randall Emmett is also the co-founder and president of the production company Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films. Randall Emmett age is 47 years old and was born on March 25, 1971 in United States of America.

Lala was in a relationship with Randall, a man 15 years her senior. Irrespective of age, both of them manage their relationship very well.

Lala and Randall have three children, one of whom I name is Ocean Kent Emmett. Lala and Randall made plans in summer 2021 to marry in 2022 but broke off their engagement in 2021.

Lala and Randall separate after breaking off their engagement. Randall didn’t want to separate, but Lala Kent decided to separate.

Read Also:- Who is Jenny Slate Boyfriend? How long did Jenny Slate and Chris Evans date?