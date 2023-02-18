Who is Iggy Azalea in a relationship with? Who is Iggy Azalea baby daddy?

Iggy Azalea is a popular Australian rapper, songwriter, and model. In 2011, Iggy debuted the “Ignorant Art” mixtape and later signed a recording contract with American rapper T.I.’s Grand Hustle label. Iggy Azalea is famous for her songs like “Two Times”, The New Classic, “Fancy”, and “Black Widow”.

Iggy Azalea won many awards including three Billboard Music Awards, two American Music Awards, four Grammy Award, four Teen Choice Awards, a People’s Choice Award, and an MTV Video Music Award.

Who is Iggy Azalea in a relationship with?

32 years old American rapper Iggy Azalea was born to Tanya Kelly and Brendan Kelly in Ryde Hospital, Sydney, Australia.

Iggy Azalea is in the news for her relationship with DeAndre Hopkins, following her split from boyfriend rapper Playboi Carti. Iggy Azalea is in a relationship with DeAndre Hopkins.

After Iggy and Nick were spotted together at many places and events, it was speculated that they were dating each other. But Iggy has not yet officially announced that she is dating Nick.

Who was Iggy Azalea Boyfriend?

Iggy Azalea has had many boyfriends. Because Iggy has dated and been in relationships with many celebrities.

In 2011, Iggy Azalea began dating American rapper A$AP Rocky. Iggy and A$AP Rocky met through American record producer Chase N Cashe.

Iggy confirmed in a January 2012 interview with Vibe that she was dating A$AP Rocky. Around the same time, Rocky released the “Live. Love. A$AP” mixtape. Rocky got tattoos done on his fingers. Iggy says she and Rocky got tattoos dedicated to their relationship, but Iggy’s tattoos are not visible

In July 2012, A$AP Rocky revealed that they are no longer dating each other. Iggy removed her A$AP Rocky tattoo a few years later.

In November 2013, Iggy Azalea started dating Nick Young. He is a Los Angeles Lakers basketball player. Iggy and Nick are featured in GQ magazine in March 2014. Iggy and Nick lived together in Tarzana, California.

On June 1, 2015, Iggy announced her engagement to Nick. On June 19, 2016, Iggy announced that a video had been leaked onto the Internet, in which Iggy was shown bragging about cheating. Iggy and Nick then split up.

Iggy also briefly dated Moroccan-American rapper French Montana in 2016.

Iggy Azalea dated American rapper Playboi Carti in late 2018. Iggy and Playboi Carti parted ways a year later in December 2019.

Besides this, Iggy Azalea has also been in a relationship with Tyga (2018), Jay Curry (2016 – 2017), QuavoTyga (2018), Ljay Currie (2016 – 2017), Quavo (2017), Michael B. Jordan, Jimmy Butler, and Hefe Wine (2007 – 2008).

Who is Iggy Azalea baby daddy?

Iggy Azalea split from American rapper Playboi Carti in December 2019. In June 2020, it was announced that Iggy had given birth to a son with Playboi Carti, named Onyx Kelly. Iggy made a statement in October saying, “I am raising my son on my own and I am not in a relationship.” Iggy later reveals to Playboy that Carti cheated on her and refused to sign her son’s birth certificate.

