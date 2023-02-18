Who are Niall’s ex girlfriends? Are Amelia and Niall still together?

Niall Horan is a popular Irish singer and songwriter. Niall Horan is well recognized as a member of the boy band One Direction on the singing competition “The X Factor”.

The group released five albums and became the best-selling boy band of all time. Following his departure from the band in 2016, Niall signed a recording deal with Capitol Records as a solo artist. Niall then released two albums – Heartbreak Weather (2020) and Flickr (2017).

The Flickr album went to number one in the US and Ireland, and number three in the UK and Australia.

The album’s two singles, “Slow Hands” and “This Town”, charted in the Top 20 in multiple countries. The album “Heartbreak Weather” reached number one in Ireland, the UK, and Mexico, and number four in the US.

Apart from singing, Niall Horan has also appeared in some movies like One Direction: Where We Are – The Concert Film (2014), One Direction: This Is Us (2013), and On the Record: Niall Horan (2017).

Niall Horan has also appeared in a number of television shows including One Love Manchester, Saturday Night Live, iCarly, The Voice Australia, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and more.

In 2022, Niall appeared in the “Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi” television special. In 2023, Niall appeared in “The Voice” television show as a judge. Niall Horan recently released the single “Heaven”.

LA ! Celebrate the “Heaven” release this Sunday at a special pop-up experience with installations, exclusive merch and more ☁️ RSVP to attend: https://t.co/rCiauAWWmo pic.twitter.com/RRIH0hvGTv — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 17, 2023

How old is Niall Horan?

Niall Horan’s real name is Niall James Horan. Niall Horan’s age is 29 years. Niall Horan was born to Bobby Horan and Maura Gallagher in Mullingar, Westmeath, Ireland. Niall Horan’s date of birth is 13 September 1993. Niall Horan did his school at Mary’s College. Niall Horan’s nationality is Irish.

Who is Niall Horan Girlfriend?

Niall Horan started dating American actress Hailee Steinfeld in December 2017 and the couple got engaged a year later in December 2018. Niall Horan started dating Amelia Woolley in 2020. She is Amelia Woolley, an account manager.

Are Amelia and Niall still together?

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley have been in a relationship since 2020. Niall and Amelia are still together. Niall and Amelia have been spotted together at various places celebrating Chhotia several times.

