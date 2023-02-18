Obituary for Stanley Breed, Who Sadly Passed Away at Age 69

According to the Paradise Department of Police, the corpse of a 69-year-old man named Stanley Breed, who had been reported missing, was discovered in the 5700 block of Skyway.

Stanley Breeding Death Causes:

Stanley Breed was discovered to have died naturally. Stanley Breed has passed, and it has been confirmed. According to a statement by the Paradise Police Department, officers received a complaint of a missing male on Tuesday at 6:09 p.m. Further investigation found that the missing man’s name was Breed.

The Statement has been Made Public:

The department issued the statement. According to authorities, the Breed was caught again after being let out at the junction of Skyway and Neal Road after being released from Enloe Correctional Facility between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m. on the same day.

This second arrest occurred between 7:30 and 8:00 a.m. the next day. Breed’s residence and the location where he was discovered were just about a mile and a quarter apart. Breed’s family didn’t realise their loved one had been discharged from the hospital on Monday until they reported him missing the next day after discovering he had been there on Monday.

Breed's family didn't realise their loved one had been discharged from the hospital on Monday until they reported him missing the next day after discovering he had been there on Monday.

