Who is Marina Yankina?

According to The Independent, Marina Yankina, a high-ranking Russian defence official who managed the Russian Ministry of Defence’s financial assistance department, died after falling 16 stories in Saint Petersburg.

The news source claims that a bystander discovered Marina Yankina’s body on the sidewalk of a housing complex in the Kalininsky neighbourhood of St. Petersburg around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The 58-year-old was instrumental in increasing money for Putin’s campaign in Ukraine.

She was the financial director of Russia’s Western Military District, one of the country’s five geographical battalions, the commander of which Mr Putin has replaced multiple times since invading Ukraine last February.

Death Factor:

According to Metro News, although some of her belongings were recovered in the 16-story building, it is believed that she did not live there and that it was her husband’s apartment.

The Western Military District acknowledged one of its employees had died but did not speak more, pointing local media to the authorities in charge of the inquiry, according to The Independent. Marina Yankina is the most recent of several Russians to perish in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently released Major General Vladimir Makarov, who was found dead in what is believed to be a suicide, based on a news source.

Yet, as the war’s year anniversary approaches on February 24, Moscow has returned with tiny but steady victories in eastern Ukraine after surprise Ukrainian counter-attacks pushed Russian invaders into humiliating retreats on numerous fronts in the second half of 2022.

