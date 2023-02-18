Is Laura Sanchez in a relationship? Is Lauren Sanchez married to Jeff Bezos?

Lauren Sanchez is a popular news anchor and media personality. Lauren made her mark as a news anchor and entertainment reporter.

Lauren has co-hosted, extra-parliamentary correspondent and anchor for KTTV Fox 11’s Good Day LA “The View”, and anchored the Fox 11 Ten O’Clock News.

Lauren has also made appearances on The Joy Behar Show, Larry King Live, and Showbiz Tonight.

In 1999, Lauren began film career with the Fight Club. In 1995. Lauren began her television career with the “Babylon 5” show.

Tune in tomorrow morning to @CNNThisMorning for my exclusive interview with @JeffBezos and Lauren Sánchez.

This will be their first interview together.

We discuss philanthropy, Dolly Parton, NFL, and more! pic.twitter.com/RTyL4tBE96

— Chloe Melas (@ChloeMelas) November 13, 2022