Is Laura Sanchez in a relationship? Is Lauren Sanchez married to Jeff Bezos?

Lauren Sanchez is a popular news anchor and media personality. Lauren made her mark as a news anchor and entertainment reporter.
Lauren has co-hosted, extra-parliamentary correspondent and anchor for KTTV Fox 11’s Good Day LA “The View”, and anchored the Fox 11 Ten O’Clock News.
Lauren has also made appearances on The Joy Behar Show, Larry King Live, and Showbiz Tonight.
In 1999, Lauren began film career with the Fight Club. In 1995. Lauren began her television career with the “Babylon 5” show.
Tune in tomorrow morning to @CNNThisMorning for my exclusive interview with @JeffBezos and Lauren Sánchez.
This will be their first interview together.
We discuss philanthropy, Dolly Parton, NFL, and more! pic.twitter.com/RTyL4tBE96
— Chloe Melas (@ChloeMelas) November 13, 2022
How old is Lauren Sanchez?
Lauren Sanchez’s age is 53 years. Lauren Sanchez was born to her parents in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S. Lauren Sanchez’s full name is Lauren Wendy Sánchez. Lauren Sánchez’s birth date is December 19, 1969.
Lauren Sanchez did her studies at Del Norte High School, El Camino College, and University of Southern California. Lauren Sanchez’s nationality is American.
Who is Lauren Sanchez Boyfriend?
After Divorce, Lauren Sanchez is in a Relationship. Lauren Sanchez’s boyfriend’s name is Jeff Bezos. He is the founder of Amazon.
Jeff Bezos published a blog post in February 2019 alleging that National Enquirer American Media Inc. blackmailed him regarding Sanchez and attempted to broker a deal.
Lauren and Patrick Whitesell filed for divorce in April 2019, and they were divorced in October of that year.
And from 2020, Lauren and Jeff Bezos got into a relationship, and now both are together.
Who was Lauren Sanchez Husband?
Lauren Sanchez’s martital status is divorced. Lauren Sanchez’s husband name is Patrick Whitesell. Patrick Whitesell is a American businessman and Endeavor’s executive chairman.
Lauren and Patrick have two children-Eleanor Patricia Whitesell, and Evan Whitesell.
Lauren and Patrick married in 2005. In 2006, Lauren gave birth to a son with Patrick, named Evan Whitesell. After this, in 2008, Lauren gave birth to a second child named Eleanor Patricia Whitesell. Lauren and Patrick got divorced in 2019.
Before marrying Patrick Whitesell, Lauren was in a relationship with Tony Gonzalez. Tony Gonzalez is a former NFL tight end. Lauren and Tony were probably in a relationship since 2000. In 2001, Lauren gave birth to Tony’s first son, named Nico Gonzalez.
