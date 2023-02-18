Is Emma Willis Married? How many husbands has Emma Willis had?

Emma Willis is a British broadcaster. Emma is well-recognized for her radio and television work with BBC, Channel 5, Heart FM, and ITV.

Emma Willis presented the spin-off series Big Brother’s Bite on the Side (2011–2015) and Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother (2013–2018).

Emma Willis has also presented “The Voice UK” since 2014. Emma Willis presented the second and third series of “The Circle” in 2019 as well as 2021.

Emma Willis is also famous for her work in the Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, This Morning, Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, Loose Women, The Voice Kids, The Keith & Paddy Picture Show, and more.

In 2022, Emma appeared in the series “The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C” and the show “The Great Home Transformation” with Nick Grimshaw as co-presenter.

In 2023, Emma appeared on the show “The World Cooks” as co-presenter with Fred Sirieix.

How old is Emma Willis?

Emma Willis is 46 years old. Emma Willis’s birth name is Emma Louise Griffiths. Emma Willis’s date of birth is 18 March 1976. Emma Willis was born to Cathy Griffiths and Steve Griffiths in Sutton Coldfield, England.

Emma Willis has three siblings- Rebecca Griffiths and Sharon Griffiths. Emma Willis did her school studies at Wylde Green Primary School and John Willmott School in Sutton Coldfield.

Is Emma Willis Married?

Yes, Emma Willis is a married woman. Emma is happy in her marriage and living her life by setting up her family. Emma is giving full time to her family along with her acting profession.

Who is Emma Willis Husband?

Emma had only one marriage and she has a husband, with whom Emma has been with for a long time now she is living her married life happily with her husband.

Emma Willis husband’s name is Matt Willis. In July 2008, Emma married Matt Willis in Rushton Hall, Northamptonshire. Both dated each other for 3 years and then got married.

Matt Willis is a Busted member. Their wedding was featured in OK magazine. Emma Willis gave birth to their first child, Isabel Willis, in June 2009.

In November 2011, Emma and Matt gave birth to their second child, Ace Willis. After this, in May 2016, Emma gave birth to her third child, Trixie Grace Willis.

