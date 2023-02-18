Is Elizabeth Debicki in a relationship? See her Dating Life

Elizabeth Debicki is a famous Australian actress.

Elizabeth made her film debut in 2011 with a small role in the Australian comedy “A Few Best Men”.

Elizabeth starred in “Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby” in 2013 and received the AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress.

From 2022 to the present, Elizabeth appears in “The Crown” television series as Diana, Princess of Wales.

In 2023, Elizabeth will appear in the upcoming film “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”.

Elizabeth starred in a few television series including The Catering Incident, The Tale, Rake, and The Night Manager.

Elizabeth also played in the stage plays The Maids, The Gift, and The Red Barn.

Elizabeth appeared in many films including The Great Gatsby, Everest, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, The Cloverfield Paradox, Vita & Virginia, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, The Burnt Orange Heresy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Breath, and more.

My mom met her hero, @hodakotb.

Took Al Roker’s spot doing the weather.

Elizabeth Debicki told my mom she was a fan.

And introduced the @TODAYshow crew to puffed popcorn… … all before 9:30am.

10/10 morning!!!! pic.twitter.com/9Pt4T2SIJm — Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) February 16, 2023

How is Elizabeth Debicki so tall?

Elizabeth Debicki’s height is 6 feet 3 inches. Elizabeth Debicki’s age is 32 years. Elizabeth’s date of birth is 24 August 1990. Elizabeth Debicki was to her parents in Paris, France.

Elizabeth’s father is Polish and Elizabeth’s mother an Australian and Irish descent. Elizabeth Debicki did her studies at the Victorian College of the Arts. Elizabeth Debicki’s nationality is Australian.

Who has Elizabeth Debicki dated?

Currently, Elizabeth Debicki boyfriend is Kristian Rasmussen. He is a stage, film, and TV actor, musician, a dedicated writer. Christian even wrote a novel of his own.

Elizabeth and Christian are in a relationship since 2022. Prior to this, Elizabeth was in a relationship with Tom Hiddleston in 2016.

