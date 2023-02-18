Is Demi Moore Married Now? Who is Demi Moore’s husband?

Demi Moore famous American actress. Demi Moore is well-recognized for her role in the “Ghost” (1990) film. In 1981, Demi made her acting debut with the “Choices” film. From 1982 to 1984, Demi appeared in the “General Hospital” television series.

In 2022, Demi appeared in the “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and “Please Baby Please” film.

How old is Demi Moore?

Demi Moore’s birth name is Demi Gene Guynes. Demi Moore’s birth date is November 11, 1962. Demi Moore’s age is 60 years. Demi Moore was born to Virginia King and Charles Harmon in Roswell, New Mexico, U.S.

Is Demi Moore Married Now?

No, Demi Moore is not married now. Demi Moore in a relationship with Daniel Humm sometime after her divorce from Ashton Kutcher in 2013. Demi Moore’s ex-boyfriend is Daniel Humm.

Demi and Daniel are met at Paris Fashion Week in March and parted ways in November 2022. Recently Demi Moore is single.

Who is Demi Moore husband?

Demi Moore married three times. Demi Moore got divorced from three husbands and three husbands of Demi Moore.

Demi Moore’s first husband is Freddy Moore (m. 1980–1985), Demi Moore’s second husband is Bruce Willis (m. 1987–2000), and Demi Moore’s third husband is Ashton Kutcher (m. 2005–2013).

On February 8, 1991, at the age of 18, Demi Moore married singer Freddie Moore, 12 years her senior. Demi started using Freddie’s surname as her stage name even before marriage.

The couple separated in 1983. Meanwhile, Demi started a relationship with American actor and director Timothy Hutton. In September 1984, Demi filed for divorce from Freddie and they were divorced on August 7, 1985.

Demi Moore then got engaged to actor Emilio Estevez. Demi and Emilio met during the filming of “St. Elmo’s Fire and Wisdom”. Demi and Emilio planned to marry in December 1986 but ended up getting engaged.

On 21 November 1987, Demi married actor Bruce Willis. Demi and Bruce have three daughters. The names of their daughters are Scout LaRue Willis (born July 20, 1991), Rumer Glenn Willis (born August 16, 1988), Tallulah Belle Willis (born February 3, 1994).

Demi and Bruce separated on June 24, 1998 and filed for divorce on 18 October 2000. Demi and Bruce divorced in 2000. After separating from Bruce but before divorcing, she had a 3-year relationship with martial arts instructor Oliver Whitcomb from 1999 to 2002.

In 2003, Demi Moore began dating actor Ashton Kutcher, 15 years her junior. Demi became pregnant at the age of 42 and had a miscarriage in six months.

Demi and Ashton got married on September 24, 2005. Demi divorced Ashton after eight years in 2013.

