Breanna Lee Hudson Missing: Missing Woman With a Wanted Man

The RCMP is looking for a missing woman, and a man wanted on numerous warrants after they fled their home in Ile des Chênes on Thursday. Officers and family members are “extremely concerned” about Breanna Lee Hudson’s safety and well-being, police stated in a news release Friday. Hudson, 28, went missing on Thursday evening, according to RCMP.

According to authorities, she was picked up by Shaquille MacFarlane, 29, in the early hours of Thursday morning at Ile des Chênes, roughly 12 kilometres south of Winnipeg. Officers suspect they are travelling in a black pickup truck together. According to the RCMP, MacFarlane may be attempting to get to Calgary. According to police, MacFarlane is wanted on two counts of uttering threats and single counts of assault, extortion, and obstruction of justice. In addition, he is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly violating bail restrictions.

Hudson stands 5-4, has brown hair and blue eyes. MacFarlane stands 5-10″ tall and weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Hudson and/or MacFarlane’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or the nearest police station.

