51-Year-Old Mum, Janet Guthrie Found Dead: Police Begins To Investigate

Janet Guthrie, a woman from Queensland, was discovered dead in her house on Bribie Island yesterday. It appears to be a homicide, according to the police. Continue reading to find out if Janet Guthrie, a 51-year-old mother, was killed and, if so, by whom. Recently, Janet Guthrie relocated to her new Bongaree residence. In celebration, she also shared images of her home online. Sadly, the lady is no longer with us, and her neighbours have claimed she was murdered.

Who was Janet Guthrie?

51-year-old Queensland native Janet Guthrie was a woman. On February 16, 2023, a murder occurred on Bribie Island that claimed her life. She formerly resided in Gold Coast but recently relocated to Bribie Island on January 6, 2023. On Melia Street in Bongaree, Queensland’s Bribie Island, north of Brisbane, is where Guthrie now resides. She enjoyed going to the beach and frequently posted photos of her new coastal home. She was a huge dog lover as well.

Police suspect murder after discovering Janet Gurthie dead:

Police discovered Janet Guthrie, 51, dead in a shocking scene at her island home yesterday. Around 11 o’clock last night, neighbours reported a disturbance from the house, and police were called to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, Janet Guthrie’s body was inside the house. The cherished mother was discovered to have gone to a “spiritual cleansing” the night before her alleged homicide. On Thursday, around 3 PM, her body was found. Police treat it as a homicide case, and an investigation is ongoing. The police are working with a man to identify the suspects in the case. Forensic specialists and plain-clothed detectives were still examining the crime scene. Numerous police cars were parked along the street. The driveway’s two parked cars and a caravan were taped off, and nearby residents could hear a helicopter.

What are the police saying about the murder on Bribie Island?

According to Queensland Police, Janet Guthrie’s death, we have resulted from a homicide. However, no suspects have been identified in the unsolved death. The police are currently investigating urgently while observing the woman’s movements. In a statement, Detective Inspector Ben Fadian said, “At this time, we are conducting investigations as a homicide, and we don’t have any confirmed suspects at this stage.”. According to the information we currently have, the deceased woman was the only resident of the house at the time. I cannot go into detail about the crime scene because investigations are still ongoing. He said that we are keeping an open mind at this early stage of the research, whether it was a break-in or something else. “. As the police continue investigating Janet Guthrie’s mysterious death, the neighbourhood worries.

Who was responsible for Janet Guthrie’s death at the Bongaree residence?

On Bribie Island, Janet Guthrie’s Bongaree home was where her body was discovered. An investigation is ongoing because the police suspect she was murdered. However, it is unknown who killed Janet Guthrie and how she passed away.

