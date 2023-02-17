Who is Tim McCarver’s Wife? Who is Anne McDaniel?

Tim McCarver was an American professional baseball player and a television sports commentator. He was married; he tied the knot with his high school lover Anne McDaniel. The couple had two daughters together. Tim was a top-rated American professional baseball player; he played from 1959 to 1980 as a catcher.

Details about Tim McCarver :

He was born on October 16, 1941 in Memphis, Tennessee. At a young age, he was a very standout baseball player. St. Louis signed him at the age of 17 for the role of catcher.

In 1959 he made his Major League debut. He played for many teams like Red Sox, Expos, Phillies, and Cardinals. Tim McCarver won two-time All-star awards as well. He also won two World Series championships.

He announced his retirement in 1980 and eventually start a career in broadcasting. Later he joined the Philadelphia Phillies as colour commentator.

He also worked with different broadcasters like Fox, CBS and ABC. He worked as the lead analyst for their World Series coverage of many seasons. He served for this broadcaster from 1996 to 2014 as lead analyst.

Earlier he also worked as a broadcaster for New York Mets as well as St. Lous Cardinals. From 1983 to 1998, he worked for New York while from 2014 to 2018, he spent his time with St. Louis Cardinals.

He was known for making easy complex baseball plays and describe the strategies in a way that was easy for the viewers. He was widely known as the best analyst in this sport.

During his commentator journey, he gained popularity through phrases like “I’ll tell you what”, and “excuse me”. He was very enthusiastic about the game. He had too many moments throughout his broadcasting career.

Anne McDaniel: Tim McCarver’s wife

Anner McDaniel is the wife of Tim McCarver. They both met each other in high school and married in 1964.

They both studied at Memphis Christian Brothers High School, in Memphis, Tennessee. Kathy McCarver and Kelly McCarver is the name of the daughters of the couple.

Professional clubs and media remember him as a great player and broadcaster

St. Louis Cardinals

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Cardinals Hall of Fame catcher Tim McCarver.

A member of three Cardinals World Series teams, McCarver caught 12 seasons in St. Louis over a 21-year career and finished second in NL MVP voting in 1967.

He was named the recipient of the prestigious Ford C. Frick broadcasting award by the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Our condolences go out to the McCarver family and his many baseball friends and colleagues.

Adam Schefter

Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as the one of the country’s most recognized voices, died Thursday. He was 81. McCarver’s death was announced by baseball’s Hall of Fame, which said he died Thursday morning due to heart failure in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was with his family.

New York Mets

We are saddened to learn of the passing today of Tim McCarver, who for 16 years in the television booth gave Mets fans an insightful, humorous and knowledgeable behind-the-scenes look into the game of baseball. Tim drew on his 21-year career as a catcher to give viewers a unique opinion on what went on between the lines. We send our condolences to his daughters, Kathy and Kelley, and the rest of the McCarver family.

Read Also: Who is Leronne Armstrong? Oakland Police chief terminated amid controversy