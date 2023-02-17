Who is Rihanna Baby son? What is the name of Rihanna’s son?

Rihanna was in a relationship with American singer Chris Brown from 2007 to 2009 and from 2012–2013.

Rihanna was in a relationship with Canadian rapper Drake from 2009 to 2016. From 2017 to January 2020, Rihanna was in a relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

Rihanna is in a relationship with American rapper ASAP Rocky from 19 May 2021 to the present.

Rihanna confirms her relationship with ASAP Rocky in the GQ interview. On 31 January 2022, Rihanna announced the expectation of their first child. On May 19, 2022, Rihanna gave birth to a son.

On February 12, 2023, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance. British Vogue confirms that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are expecting their second child.

Rihanna, rapper ASAP Rocky, and their sons recently featured on the cover of the magazine’s March issue, in which singer Rihanna reflected on her motherhood journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Barbadian singer Rihanna unveiled her first son to the world in a beautiful photoshoot for the magazine.

Rihanna talks about her relationship with ASAP Rocky in the cover interview. And Rihanna said that her son forced her and Rocky’s relationship.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, who are currently together and in a relationship, are expecting their second child and are expecting their first child in May 2022.

Rihanna posed for a photo shoot with ASAP Rocky and her son and also shared the pictures on her Instagram. Rihanna has not yet revealed the name of her son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Rihanna reveals that ASAP Rocky and her son have a forced relationship. Singer Rihanna said- “When they’re together I’m just sitting on the sidelines. I’m literally a girl trying to get into the boys’ club, waiting my turn. She’s obsessed with her dad.” Is. And I’m like: ‘Didn’t I give birth to you? What’s up?’ Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with her she is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and mothers is a myth. Son and father are mad. I realized that the validation you really need as a boy is from your father.”

Read Also:- Who Is Jessie J’s Boyfriend- Chanan Safir Colman? Check her dating history