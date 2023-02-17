Who is Jenny Slate Boyfriend? How long did Jenny Slate and Chris Evans date?

Jenny Slate is a famous American Actress, writer, stand-up comedian, singer, and producer.

Jenny Slate is famous for her work in the “Bob’s Burgers”, “Big Mouth”, and “The Great North” series.

Jenny Slate made her acting debut with the “Starved” television series. Jenny started her acting journey with the “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” show.

In 2010, Jenny made her film debut with the “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” short film.

In 2022, Jenny appeared in the I Want You Back, I Want You Back, and Everything Everywhere All at Once films. Jenny Slate will be seen in The Ark and the Aardvark and The Electric State upcoming film.

Jenny Slate also acted in many film and television series, including This Means War, Obvious Child, Digging for Fire, The Polka King, Aardvark, Hotel Artemis, On the Rocks, Gifted, Saturday Night Live, Bored to Death, Kroll Show, Drunk History, Parks and Recreation, House of Lies, Married, Star vs. the Forces of Evil, The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience, and more.

Who is Jenny Slate Boyfriend/Husband?

Jenny Slate married twice. Jenny Slate has had two husbands. Jenny Slate’s first husband is Dean Fletcher Camp (m. 2012; div. 2016) and current and second husband is Ben Shattuck (m. 2021).

Jenny Slate married Fleischer-Camp in September 2012. Jayne and Fleischer announced their separation in May 2016. Both of them got divorced in 2016.

Jenny briefly dated actor Chris Evans after her divorce.

In September 2019, Jenny got engaged to art curator Ben Shattuck. On December 10, 2020, Jenny announced that she is expecting her first child.

February 3, 2021 Jenny “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Show, where Jenny announces that she gave birth to a daughter six months ago.

On New Year’s Eve 2021, Jenny and Ben marry in their living room. Now Jenny Slate boyfriend has become a husband.

Who are Jenny Slate’s parents?

Jenny Slate was born to her parents in Milton, Massachusetts, U.S. Jenny Slate’s parents are Ron Slate and Nancy. Jenny Slate’s father Ron was a businessman and poet. He served as a vice president of global communications for the EMC Corporation and than served as CEO of a biotech startup. Jenny Slate’s mother Nancy is a housewife.

Jenny Slate and her family is Jewish. Jenny Slate’s age is 40 years. Jenny Slate’s nationality is American.

