Who is Hafidz Roshdi wife? Is Hafidz Roshdi still with wife?

Hafidz Roshdi is a emerging Malaysian actor as well as a singer. Hafidz is well-recognized as the former contestant of “Hero Remaja 2011/12” with Syafiq Kyle, Fattah Amin, and Saharul Ridzwan.

In 2012, Hafidz made his acting debut with the “Anak Ikan” telemovie. In 2014, Hafidz made his television debut in the “Baby Ana Milik Siapa?” series as Edry’s character.

Hafidz Roshdi also acted in the Makrifat Cinta (2018) and Pusaka (2019) films.

In 2022, Hafidz Roshdi appeared in the Bisik-Bisik Gelora, Ku Punya Hati, Harith Fayyadh, Jesnita, and Melastik Ke Hatimu 2 television shows.

Hafidz Roshdi also acted in many television series, including Tabir Zulaikha, Aku Pilih Kamu, Tundukkan Playboy Itu, Baitul Rahmat, Kisah Dari Mekah, Papa Nak Menantu, Cinta Tiada Ganti, Kan Kukejar Cinta Kamu, Dia Bidadari Dari Syurga, Perisik Cinta Tak Diundang, Melastik Ke Hatimu, and more.

Hafidz Roshdi also appeared in many telemovies like Kembalikan Sinarnya, Jalan Balik Surau, Ayah Mentuaku, Perangkap Perkahwinan, Bawa Aku Ke Syurga, Viral Alam Maya, and more.

Who is Hafidz Roshdi wife?

Hafidz Roshdi is a married man. Hafidz Roshdi wife’s name is Nurul Shuhada Mat Shukri. Hafidz has two children- Humairah and Umar.

In 2016, Hafiz Roshdi married Nurul Shuhada Mat Shukri. The couple has been living together ever since their marriage. The relationship is both sweet and lovely. The couple is happy with their married life and living their life happily.

Hafiz Roshdi has kept the information of his wife and child private, and he keeps his personal life hidden.

Recently, a third person came between the happiness of Hafiz Roshdi and his wife Nurul Shuhda Mat Shukri, who tried to take the place of Nurul Shuhda.

Nurul Shuhada Mat Shukri told through her Insta story that due to her husband Hafiz Roshdi’s relationship with another woman, Nurul’s family is being pressured by women, which had an emotional impact on their children.

Nurul Shuhda Mat Shukri said that a woman has robbed the happiness of Nurul and his children after having a relationship with Hafiz Roshdi. “Thank you for letting me hurt innocent children and being the woman they care for.

“Thank you for being willing to destroy my marriage and watch other women suffer because I want to earn the right to be loved and be happy for our suffering.”

Nurul Shuhada Mat Shukri Continuing further said- “Who is great, try to know who he is. Women have no shame.

“If I wanted to leave you, it would have gone viral in a jiffy, but I didn’t and just waited for Allah SWT’s answer.

“I am not the only victim but Humaira and Umar are the worst of all.”

Where is Hafidz Roshdi from?

Hafidz Roshdi is from Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia. Hafidz Roshdi was born to his parents on November 13, 1994. Hafidz Roshdi’s age is 28 years. Hafidz Roshdi’s real name is Muhammad Hafidz bin Roshdi.

Hafidz Roshdi has four siblings- two brothers and one sister. Hafidz Roshdi’s height is 5 feet 8 inches. Hafidz Roshdi’s nationality is Malaysian.

