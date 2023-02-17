Who is Dakota Johnson husband? Is Dakota Johnson still with Chris Martin?

Dakota Johnson is a popular American actress. Dakota Johnson is well-recognized as the daughter of actress Melanie Griffith and actor Don Johnson.

Dakota Johnson made her cameo appearance at the age of ten in the dark comedy film Crazy in Alabama (1999) alongside her mother.

Dakota Johnson is famous for her role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades (2015–2018) film series and nominated for BAFTA Rising Star Award.

In 2022, Dakota Johnson appeared in the Persuasion, Am I OK?, and Cha Cha Real Smooth films. In 2023, Dakota appeared in “The Disappearance of Shere Hite” documentary film.

Dakota Johnson will be seen in the “Madame Web” and “Daddio” films.

Dakota Johnson also appeared in the Ben and Kate, Saturday Night Live, and The Office television.

Dakota Johnson also acted in many short films like All That Glitters, In a Relationship, Transit, Closed Set, and Vale. Dakota Johnson received several nominations and awards including two MTV Movie & TV Awards, People’s Choice Award, and BAFTA Award. In 2016, Dakota was featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Who is Dakota Johnson Boyfriend/husband?

Dakota Johnson is in a relationship. Dakota Johnson’s boyfriend’s name is Chris Martin.

Dakota Johnson was first in a long-term relationship with her childhood sweetheart, musician Noah Gersh. After this, Dakota had a relationship with American actor Jordan Masterson.

Shortly afterwards, Dakota Johnson dated Matthew Hitt of the Welsh indie rock band Droners. Both remained in a relationship for two years.

Subsequently, Dakota Johnson is in a relationship with English musician and singer Chris Martin since October 2017. The couple has been living together in Malibu, California for 5 years.

Does Dakota Johnson Have Siblings?

Dakota Johnson has five siblings. Their names are Stella Banderas, Alexander Bauer, Grace Johnson, Jesse Johnson, and Jasper Breckinridge Johnson.

Dakota Johnson was born to actors Don Johnson and actress Melanie Griffith in Austin, Texas, U.S. Dakota Johnson’s age is 33 years, and Dakota Johnson’s date of birth is October 4, 1989. Dakota Johnson’s full name is Dakota Mayi Johnson.

