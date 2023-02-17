Who is Boity Thulo Boyfriend? Did Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha break up?

Boity Thulo is a famous South African television personality, actress, rapper, model, and businessman.

n 2019, Boyty was listed as one of Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 for Music & Entertainment.

Boity Thulo rose to fame in 2018 after the release of her debut single “Vuz Det”, which also featured Nasty C.

Boity Thulo released his EP 4436 in 2020 with a record deal with Def Jam Africa.

Boity’s EP was nominated for Best Hip Hop Album at the 27th South African Music Awards.

In 2011, Boity made her acting debut with the television series “4 Play-$ex Tips For Girls”.

Boity also acted in some movies like Dear Betty, Taxi Ride and Mrs. Right Guy.

As a guest and host, Boity has appeared on several television shows, including The Media Career Guide, Turn It Out, Big Brother Africa, Reality Check”, Tongue in Check, Ridiculousness Africa, Massive Music, Change Down, and more.

Boity also released many songs like “Bakae”, “Utatakho (Remix)”, “Switch it up “, “Wuz Dat”, “Thembi”, “Own Your Throne”, “Original Recipe (Remix)”, and more.

Who is Boity Thulo Boyfriend?

Boity Thulo first dated rapper Cassper Nywest. Boity and Cassper are in an on-again-off-again relationship. Boity and Cassper broke off their engagement shortly after they got engaged and ended their relationship in December 2015.

After this, after Boity Thulo’s fight with Bugy Bikwa in October 2021, Boiti was admitted to the hospital.

Boity Thulo has been in a relationship with actor Anton Jephtha for a few years. Recently rumours of Boity and Anton’s separation have been doing the rounds on the internet. But how true this thing is and how much it is false, it is not yet confirmed. Because Boity did not give any information about the end of their relationship.

Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha have reportedly broken up. The two dropped hints about their split on social media, and it’s been further confirmed by people close to them. According to Zimoja, the lovers called it quit due to insecurities in the relationship. A source#MDNnews pic.twitter.com/Poy9Nrq9Uy — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) February 15, 2023

How Old is Boity Thulo?

Boity Thulo’s age is 32 years. Boity Thulo’s date of birth is 28 April 1990. Boity Thulo was born to Modiehi Thulo in Potchefstroom, North West, South Africa. Boity Thulo’s full name is Boitumelo Thulo. Boity did her studies at Monash University. Boity Thulo’s nationality is South African.

