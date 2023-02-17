The Family of Bruce Willis Provides an Update on His Health and New Diagnosis

Bruce Willis, What Happened to Him?

Bruce Willis’s family has disclosed that the actor has frontotemporal dementia or FTD for short.

In a statement released Thursday, the 67-year-old star’s family said that although the news is “sad,” “it is a comfort to have a definite diagnosis finally.”

“Currently, there are no medicines for the condition, a situation that we hope may alter in the years ahead. “As Bruce’s situation worsens, we hope that any media attention may be focused on raising a light on this illness that requires significantly more awareness and study,” stated the statement.

Willis and His Family:

His family — including wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his kids — initially revealed his aphasia diagnosis in 2022. Willis was believed to be suffering from a physical issue hurting his cognitive skills, and he would be taking a vacation from acting. “Bruce always believed in utilising his voice in the world to assist others and raise awareness about critical topics both publicly and personally,” according to his family’s latest statement.

As defined by the Mayo Clinic, frontotemporal dementia is a make-a-play term for several brain disorders. These brain regions are often linked to personality, conduct, and language.” Willis’ most recent film appearance was in “Detective Knight: The Golden Circle.”

Independence,” the third part in the suspense film series “Detective Knight,” was released in January 2023. In addition, his action film “Assassin” will be released next month.

Mabel and Evelyn Willis are Willis and Heming Willis’ two daughters. He and Moore have three daughters: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Rumer Willis and her partner Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first child.

Bruce has been Content all of his Life:

He has assisted everyone he knows in doing the same thing. It meant everything to see that feeling of caring returned to him and all of us,” the statement said. “We have been so affected by the love you have all shown for our loving husband, father, and friend during this terrible time. Your ongoing compassion, understanding, and respect will allow us to assist Bruce in living the fullest possible life.”

