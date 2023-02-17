Is Trace Gallagher married? Who is Trace Gallagher Wife?

Trace Gallagher is a famous American Journalist. Trace is also the anchor of Fox News’s late-night news program “Fox News @ Night”.

Trace Gallagher served as co-host for The Live Desk with Martha MacCallum and substitute anchor for Studio B with Fox Report and Shepard Smith.

During his time at Fox Gallagher, Trace reported on the 2004 Southeast Asian tsunami and the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster.

Trace Gallagher has also served as a general assignment correspondent. Trace Gallagher has also worked in the San Francisco, Fox Chicago, and New York City news bureaus.

Trace Gallagher previously worked at KVBC (now KSNV) in Las Vegas, WCPX (now WKMG) in Orlando, and KTVB in Boise.

On February 1, 2010, she replaced Megyn Kelly on The Live Desk from American Live.

On September 21, 2022, Trace was made the permanent host of Fox News @ Night. Trace became the host of Fox News Sunday, replacing founding host Shannon Bream. Trace is hosting the show from 3 October 2022.

How old is Trace Gallagher?

Trace Gallagher’s full name is Tracy G. Gallagher. Trace Gallagher’s age is 61 years. Trace Gallagher was born to his parents in San Diego, California, U.S. Trace Gallagher’s date of birth is September 10, 1961.

Trace grew up in the ski resort town where he played as quarterback for the Mammoth Huskies football team. Trace graduated from high school in 1979. Trace graduated from the University of San Diego.

Trace Gallagher played quarterback for the Torero football team and achieved metrics in business.

Who is Trace Gallagher Wife?

Yes, Trace Gallagher is a married man (According to the sources). Trace Gallagher wife’s name is Tracy Holmes-Gallagher. Trace Gallagher keeps his love and married life private. Trace has not shared any information about his wife and children anywhere due to which very few details are available about him.

