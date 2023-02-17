How did Thomas Dortch Die? Cause of Death Explained

Thomas W. Dortch, or Thomas Dortch Jr., was an American businessman and philanthropist. He was also called ‘Tommy’ by many of his friends.

He was quick-witted and worked hard for the African-American community and their rights. He was also called a world-class individual from all perspectives.

Who was Thomas Dortch?

Thomas Dortch, or Tommy, was born on April 12, 1950, in Toccoa, Georgia. Toccoa is a city outside Atlanta.

He successfully graduated from Whitman Street High School in 1968.

He then did his B.A. in Sociology from Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley, Georgia. He also graduated from Clark Atlanta University with an M.A. in Criminal Justice Administration. He married Carole Dortch the same year.

Thomas Dortch Cause of death:

Thomas Dortch passed away from old age on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. His friends considered him a trailblazer who was dedicated to his community.

His achievements & Career:

Dortch was a successful business leader and Philanthropist who founded the 100 Black Men of America in 1986, one of his greatest works.

The ‘100 Black Men” is meant to guide people, organizations, and groups who want to bring about significant, long-lasting change in their community. The book is a tribute to the African American community’s ability to work together, be persistent, and be resilient.

It has a significant, long-lasting impact on people who want to make a difference in their communities.

In addition to his work with 100 Black Men, Dortch has served on the boards of numerous organizations, including the National Urban League, the NAACP, and the United Negro College Fund.

In 1990, he was appointed the chief administrator for the U.S. state senator, Sam Nunn. He was the first African- American to do so.

Along with it, he also became the state director that same year. He established the Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation Co. at National Black College.

He was also the founder and chairman of Thomas Dortch Jr. Foundation, which provides scholarships and financial assistance to needy students.

He had won multiple honors for his efforts, including the National Action Network’s National Leadership Award, the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Award from the National Urban League, and the Spingarn Medal from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Thomas Dortch’s dedication to his community:

Thomas Dortch dedicated his whole life to African- American boys and girls, mentoring them and motivating them to help and take an active part in their community.

He also worked for the integration of African- American’s integration and empowerment in the political arena.

His leadership motivated many African-Americans to work hard for their rights.

He advocated for education, mentorship, and leadership, inspiring thousands of young men to become successful in their respective fields.

He exemplifies what can be achieved through hard work, determination, and dedication.

Read More: What Caused Adam Kroeker’s Death? Learn All There Is To Know About His Death And Obituary