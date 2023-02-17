How Did Paul Jerrard Die? The Former NHL Assistant Died At 57

The hockey world is in mourning following the death of Paul Jerrard. Jerrard passed away at the age of 57 following a battle with cancer. Jerrard was currently the assistant coach of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Omaha Mavericks (NCHC). Paul has previously worked as an assistant coach for the Colorado Avalanche, the Calgary Flames, and, most recently, the Dallas Mavericks.

How Did Paul Jerrard Die?

On February 15, 2023, Jerrard died of cancer at age 57. Jerrard was hired as an assistant coach for the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets, on August 12, 2013. Jerrard was appointed as an assistant coach by the Calgary Flames on July 6, 2016, to develop the defence corps and enhance the penalty kill. On April 17, 2018, he was sacked, along with assistant coach Dave Cameron and head coach Glen Gulutzan. On May 25, 2018, Jerrard accepted an assistant coaching position with the Omaha Mavericks of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC).

Who is Paul Jerrard?

Paul Jerrard, one of the few Black assistant coaches in the NHL during his three stints over the last two decades, died Thursday, according to the University of Omaha. He was 57. According to a hockey team official, Jerrard’s wife told the school that he died Wednesday in an Omaha hospital. Jerrard has spent the last five seasons on the staff of Omaha coach Mike Gabinet. Jerrard worked as an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames in 2016-18, the Dallas Stars in 2011-13, and the Colorado Avalanche in 2002-03. Jerrard was the league’s sole Black assistant coach during his time with the Flames.

The Career of Paul Jerrard:

Jerrard was a participant in the NHL Coaches Association’s BIPOC Coaches Program. According to President Lindsay Pennal’s statement, Jerrard is a terrific coach and an even better person dedication to the game and helping his players and everyone around him better was unrivalled,” the NHLCA added. “Paul willingly volunteered his time to mentoring our program’s younger coaches, giving advice and insight from his vast hockey career.” Jerrard told The Associated Press in 2018 that he believed seeing more individuals of colour on the ice playing, officiating, or teaching behind the bench would show students that “if they’re skilled, determined, and enthusiastic, there’s an opportunity for them.”

