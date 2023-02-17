How did Dave Price Die? What is Dave Price Cause of Death?

Dave Price, or David Price, has a big name in motorsport. He was a legend in the formula 1 racing industry. Dave Price was also called ‘Pricey’ by many of his peers. At the age of 75, Dave Price passed away.

Who was Dave price?

Dave Price was the Team Manager for the David Price Racing Team, which he had founded in 1976. He was in charge of overseeing the team’s operations, resources, and employees.

He had held the position of team manager in various teams since 1987. Dave worked in motorsport engineering for Prodrive and Jordan Grand Prix prior to his involvement in Formula One.

Dave Price was a man of great respect. He had been in the motorsport career since the late 1960’s and was very experienced in his field. He was very energetic and had great knowledge about his industry and had therefore led his team to various victories.

He had a keen eye for mechanics, especially Ford Cortinas.

How did Dave Price die?

Sadly, it was recently announced that Dave Price, a major name in motorsport, had passed away at the age of 75. He died at home naturally.

Many described him as a great leader who always took a pragmatic approach to things with his great tactics.

It is widely known that he was generous with his donations and unwavering in his commitment to enriching the lives of the people in his community.

As a result of this sudden loss, his friends and family have expressed their deepest sorrow. As they remember Dave’s life and legacy, they ask for privacy during this time of mourning.

His accomplishments

David Price’s career had begun from the late 1960s.

David Price moved into the motorsport racing managerial part of the industry in 1987 when he became the team manager for Richard Lloyd Racing.

He had founded a team known as ‘David Price RACING’ or ‘DPR’ in 1976. It’s former racing series included:

Eurocup

A1 Grand Prix

Le Mans 24 hours

French F3

Aurora F1

British F3

FIA GT Championship

GP2 series

Eurocup

BPR Global GT series

Formula Renault V6

David Price Racing team won the French F3 title in 1982 with Pierre Petit, an accomplished French racing driver. They had also won with Johnny Dumfries the French F3 title.

The DPR withdrew from the F3 championship when Dave Price had decided to focus on his other new businesses but made a comeback in 1995 for a sports car campaign during which they had a few McLarens.

When Sauber-Mercedes contacted Price in 1988, Price assisted the team in winning the World Sportscar Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1989.

Nissan Motorsports Europe then hired David Price to oversee their sportscar program.

He then achieved the role of becoming the director of racing in Formula 1 at Brabham.

The DPR team made another comeback to single-seaters in the 2000s in the Formula Renault V6 Eurocup. The DPR team won 2 races in the GP2 championship.

Ultimately in 2009, the DPR team was sold off by David Price.

