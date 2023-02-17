Ezra Alvarez, a young student, dies on Tuesday, Cause of Death Explained

Ezra Alvarez was a student and soccer player at the Pinkerton Academy. He passed away on 14 February 2024. The news has left his loved ones shattered.

Who was Ezra Alvarez?

Ezra Alvarez was a student. He was part of the soccer team at Pinkerton academy. He lived in Derry town of Rockingham County, New Hampshire, in the United States of America.

Ezra was very popular in school, and everyone cherished him. Jordan Alvarez, a family member of Ezra initiated a GoFundMe fundraiser.

The fundraiser has an aim of 25,000 dollars. The money collected would be used to cover the expenses of Ezra funeral and memorial services.

Ezra was interested in a variety of things. Some of his favorites were all-terrain vehicle riding and playing sword and lightsaber duels.

He also liked to go out on wild expeditions with his brother. His family members said he was the light and energy source during all the family gatherings.

Ezra Alvarez Cause of Death:

Ezra Alvarez passed away on Tuesday at his house. His family and friends shared the news of his death with everyone.

No one has spoken publicly about the cause of Ezra death. The reports mention that Alavarez might have committed suicide. No further information has been shared yet.

The family had not yet shared any memorial or funeral information with the press.

Our team is trying to know the cause of death; we will update you as soon as we get any information regarding the cause.

Loved ones pay tribute to Ezra Alvarez:

The sudden death of Ezra Alvarez has left all his loved ones devastated. People started pouring in tributes and condolences for the young soul.

One of the messages that came through was from the Copper Hills High School Football team. They posted a tweet on their social media handle.

It said they are deeply hurt after knowing their former Grizzlies are no longer with them. The tweet also sent condolences to his family and friends.

The passing away of Ezra invoked the most profound emotions of his loved ones. Death at such a tender age is not easy to move from.

Condolences to family and friends, and I hope they find strength during these difficult times. His loved ones will forever miss Ezra.

May his soul rest in peace.