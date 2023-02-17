Dog Walker Missing For Nearly Two Years: What Happened?

Mr Lee, known as Bill by those close to him, was described by police as 5ft 6ins tall, of the slim frame, and with white hair. He was last spotted wearing a light-coloured jacket and a beige jumper.

What Happened?

The disappearance of a Tamworth man nearly two years ago is still shrouded in mystery. On April 18, 2021, William Lee was last seen in The Broom park near Cadogan Road in Dostshill. Mr Lee’s family, who was 79 at the time of his abduction, are still waiting for answers. The police search for the dog’s owner was described as the “biggest” in Staffordshire. Officers called off their ‘active search’ for Mr Lee in July 2021, but they are still asking anyone with knowledge about his disappearance to come forward.

Investigation Process:

His black Ford Fiesta NV54 AON was discovered near stables on Slade Lane in Dosthill. Daisy, his short-haired Yorkshire terrier, was found safe on a route between Slade Lane and Cliff Lake. “The hunt for Bill Lee was the most extensive ever witnessed in Staffordshire,” Staffordshire Police said this week. Unfortunately, the active search phase ended in July 2021, and there have been no more sightings of Bill since he went missing that April.” Staffordshire Search and Rescue, an underwater marine team, a specialised sonar, and West Yorkshire Police divers all assisted in the search. This included searching the RSPB lake near Dosthill, which measures 784 x 235 metres and is over 17 metres deep in certain spots. “Anyone with information should contact Staffordshire Police via Facebook or Twitter, call 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.”

