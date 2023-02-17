Deane Lester, a horse racing legend, passed away after a battle with cancer

Deane Lester was renowned and respected Australian horse racing analyst. He passed away at 54.

He was Known for his astute insights, and Deane was considered one of the most highly regarded students of the sport.

Who was Deane Lester?

Deane Lester is a renowned Australian horse racing analyst and tipster. He is widely regarded as one of the best in the industry, having developed an impressive track record for picking winning horses in significant races.

Lester started his career as a race caller at country tracks in Victoria, Australia. He later transitioned to working as a form analyst and tipster, using his knowledge of horses and the racing industry to provide valuable insights to punters.

Lester has become a household name in the Australian horse racing community thanks to his accurate predictions and extensive knowledge of the sport.

He is particularly well-known for his work as a tipster, providing his tips and analysis through various media channels, including newspapers, radio shows, and online platforms.

Lester’s analysis typically covers a range of factors that can affect a horse’s performance, including its form, track conditions, jockey and trainer history, and fitness and conditioning.

He uses his expertise to provide a nuanced view of the races and horses he covers, helping punters make informed decisions about which horses to bet.

Despite his success as a tipster, Lester remains grounded and focused on his passion for horse racing.

He has said in interviews that his motivation comes from the thrill of the sport and the challenge of predicting winners rather than financial gain.

His dedication and love of the industry have earned him a loyal following of fans and admirers who respect his knowledge and insights.

Deane Lester cause of death?

The cause of Deane Lester’s death is cancer. Deane, a well-known racing figure, was diagnosed with cancer just a month ago.

He remained strong despite receiving the news and fought hard against the disease. However, his efforts were insufficient, and he eventually succumbed to the illness after a brief but courageous battle.

He always maintained his passion for the industry and worked as a form analyst until his passing. Deane’s passing has been deeply felt in the racing community, with tributes from colleagues, jockeys, trainers, and industry leaders.

The racing industry has lost a highly respected figure who leaves behind an indelible mark on the sport he loved so much.

What are the family relations of Deane Lester?

Trainer Robbie Griffiths had a close relationship with Deane, with the pair owning horses and sharing the victory of The Quarterback in The Newmarket.

Griffiths noted that Deane was a selfless person with a passion for racing and could have been good at anything. Griffiths highlighted that Deane’s contributions extended far beyond the industry, as he gave generously to those in need.

Deane’s passing is a significant loss to the horse racing industry in Australia. His knowledge, passion, and dedication to the sport will be remembered and celebrated.

The outpouring of emotion and support from colleagues and racing fans is a testament to Deane’s impact on the industry.

Recognitions and contributions of Deane Lester:

In recognition of his contributions to the horse racing industry, Lester has received several awards and honors, including being inducted into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame in 2018.

He is an influential figure in Australian horse racing and a trusted source of information and analysis for punters looking to get an edge in their betting.

One of Lester’s most notable achievements was his prediction of the winner of the Melbourne Cup, the most prestigious horse race in Australia, for three consecutive years from 2011 to 2013.

His success during this period earned him a reputation as a leading authority on Australian horse racing, and he has since continued to provide valuable insights to punters through his various media outlets.

