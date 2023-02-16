Who is Raquel Welch Husband?

Raquel Welch passed away on February 15 after a short illness. She had four husbands; Richard Palmer, a restaurant owner, was her last husband. We will know about her four husbands in detail in this article.

Raquel Welch was a very popular actress in the 1960s era. She is known for playing the role of ‘Fantastic Voyage’ and ‘One Million Years B.C’. She have been married four times in her life. She also having two children in her life.

In an old interview, she stated that she lives her own life and she don’t need a man. In Piers Morgan’s show Life Stories show in 2015, she said “I’m too set in my ways,”

“I like what I do, I actually enjoy being me, and I make a very good living at it, and I’m happy. I don’t have to have a man.”

We take a look at her married life

James Welch

James Welch was the first husband of Raquel; They are dating since his high school days and later in 1959 they got married. Raquel Welch’s father was against this marriage, but Raquel finally married James.

She said about this marriage “By marrying Jim, I was doing something for my own personal satisfaction and pretty much in defiance of my father’s wishes,”. She further said that I didn’t anticipate how a series of events would dovetail together and forever complicate my life.

Jim and I were settling into an apartment together and tackling the realities of married life: he was looking for a job, and I called my mother ten times a day for recipes and tips on cleaning products.”

The couple have a daughter and a son. Son Damon Welch was born in 1959 and his daughter named as Latanne ‘Tahnee’ Welch, was born in 1961. In 1962 they got divorced, but the She kept his surname.

Patrick Curtis

In 1967 Welch tied the know with producer Patrick Curtis. They met on the “A Swingin’ Summer” in 1965, and 2 years later they decided to marry each other. They took divorced in 1972.

André Weinfeld

Welcin spent her ten years with Andre Weinfeld. The couple married in 1980. Her former husband Andre said in an interview “We had a pleased marriage,”. He also take a dig on the wedding and said “Today, Hollywood marriages last three months and that’s considered long.”

He also told about the reason behind the divorce that Welch decided to move back to Los Angeles, while he was not ready to leave New York.

Richard Palmer

Richard Palmer was the last husband of Raquel, they met in 1996 and decided to tie the knot in 1999. Richard said about his wife “My wife is a living legend; I get great seats at the fights. You go wherever you want to go. It’s great.”

Late the couple separated in 2003. Just after one they finally take divorce. At that time Welch stated that she would not marry again.

Read Also : Who is DAVE HOLLIS Girlfriend – HIDI POWELL?