Who is Patrick Stewart’s current partner? Is Patrick Stewart still married to Sunny Ozell?

Patrick Stewart is a famous British actor. On 16 December 1996, Patrick received a Hollywood Walk of Fame. Patrick Stewart has been nominated for Golden Globe, Tony, Emmy, Olivier, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In 2010, Patrick Stewart was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his television work.

Patrick became a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966. In 1971, Patrick Stewart made his Broadway theatre debut in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

In 2022, Patrick appeared in the “Yorkshire Tea” television series and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” film.

In 1967, Patrick made his television debut with the “Coronation Street” series as a fire officer. In 1975, Patrick made his film debut with the “Hedda” film.

Patrick Stewart is famous for his work in the American Dad!, Star Trek: Picard, Blunt Talk, 500 Nations, Maybury, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Fall of Eagles, and more.

How many wives does Patrick Stewart have?

Patrick Stewart married three times. Patrick Stewart has three wives. Patrick Stewart’s first wife is Sheila Faulkner (m. 1966–1990), Patrick Stewart’s second wife is Wendy Neuss (m. 2000–2003), and Patrick Stewart’s third and current wife is Sunny Ozell (m. 2013).

Who is Patrick Stewart Wife Now?

Sunny Ozell is the wife of Patrick Stewart. Patrick started doing Sunny in 2008. Both got engaged in March 2013. Patrick and Sunny married in September 2013.

Sunny Ozell is an American singer-songwriter. Patrick Stewart met Sunny while she was performing Macbeth at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

In August 2012, Patrick purchased a home in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and began living with Sunny.

Patrick Stewart first married Sheila Faulkner in 1966. But after 24 years of marriage in 1990, both of them got divorced. Patrick and Sheila have two children – Daniel Stewart and Sophie Alexandra Stewart.

In 1997, Patrick got engaged to Wendy Neuss. He is an American film and television producer. Both of them married on 25 August 2000, but after three years of marriage, both of them got divorced.

After divorcing his second wife, Patrick dated Lisa Dillon till 2007.

Is Patrick Stewart still married to Sunny Ozell?

Yes, Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell are still married. Patrick and Sunny’s relationship started in 2008. In 2012, both started living together. Patrick and Sunny married in September 2013. Now the couple is living their married life happily.

