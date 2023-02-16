Who Is Jessie J’s Boyfriend- Chanan Safir Colman? Check her dating history

Jessica Ellen Cornish is known as Jessie J. Jessie is a professional British singer.

Jessie began her career on stage at the age of 11, performing in the West End musical Whistle Down the Wind.

After his schooling at Brit School, Jessie J signed with Gut Records and signed a songwriting deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Jessie J became famous after she released her first single, “Do It Like a Dude”, after signing with Republic Records.

This was followed by Jessie’s next single “Price Tag” which topped the charts in 19 countries including the UK. Following this, in 2011, Jessie released her debut album “Who You Are”, which charted at No. 2 in the UK.

Jessie J worked on the “Ice Age: Collision Course” film in 2016. Jessie also appeared in many tv series, including The Voice Australia, Saturday Night Live, Celebrity Gogglebox, One World: Together at Home, The Voice UK, Singer, and Grease: Live.

As of 2015, Jessie J has sold 3 million albums and over 20 million singles worldwide. Jessie J’s popular songs are “My Shadow”, “Rainbow”, “We Will Rock You”, “I Miss Her”, “Man with the Bag”, “Repeat”, “Part of Your World”, “I Got You (I Feel Good)”, “Casualty of Love”, “Where’s the Love?”, and Up”.

Who Is Jessie J’s Boyfriend- Chanan Safir Colman?

Jessie J started dating American singer Luke James in November 2014. Luke and Jessie end their relationship in October 2015.

Thereafter, Jessie started dating American actor Channing Tatum in 2018. Donno broke up in 2019. But in 2020, both started their relationship again.

After some time both of them separated. After this, Jessie J started dating Chanan Safir Coleman. In January 2023, Jessie announced that she was expecting her first child.

“So many people cover up and honestly Rihanna just inspired me.” – Jessie J about Rihanna inspiring her #BRITs look 🤰🏻 pic.twitter.com/d84cGhF2jK — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) February 11, 2023

Chanan Safir Coleman is a professional Danish-Israeli basketball player. He is playing for Hapoel Haifa in the Israel Basketball Premier League.

Channan also played college basketball for Chipola. In 2012 Chanan was named the Danish League MVP and in 2006 the Finnish League Finals MVP.

