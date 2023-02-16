Who is Dave Hollis wife? Cause Of death

Former Disney executive Dave Hollis, who was the ex-husband of author Rachel Hollis, has died.

Rachel Hollis, the ex-wife of Dave Hollis, spoke out on social media for the first time following the death of her husband.

Rachel Hollis posted on Instagram on Tuesday, February 14, after learning of her ex-husband’s death. “I don’t know what to say. I can’t find any words.”

Who is Rachel Hollis, Dave Hollis’ ex-wife?

Rachel Hollis is an American author, motivational speaker, and blogger. She was born in the United States on January 9, 1983.

In the past few years, she has evolved from an Instagram influencer to a bestselling author, a podcast host, and a motivational speaker.

Hollis’ most famous works include her three bestselling books – Girl Wash Your Face, Girl Stop Apologizing and Dare To Lead – which have all been New York Times bestsellers.

Her works explore topics such as body acceptance, self-esteem, and goal-setting. Besides writing, Hollis hosts The RISE podcast, where she interviews celebrities and entrepreneurs about how to live a successful life.

Having been married for 16 years, Rachel and Dave announced their divorce in June 2020. In the last month, I have experienced the most pain in my life as I have tried to make this work for the past three years.

In spite of my best efforts, I reserve my strength, optimism, and boldness right now for my children.

Who is Dave Hollis?

Dave Hollis, a motivational speaker and entrepreneur, is making huge strides in the self-help industry. Hollis is a former Disney executive who strives to help individuals achieve their goals and realize their potential.

According to reports, Dave worked for Disney between 2011 and 2018.

During his tenure at the company, he was responsible for theatrical distribution and helped launch film franchises including Frozen, Black Panther, and the Avengers.

In 2004, the couple married and called it quits in 2020 after 16 years together.

Prior to his death, Dave published two self-help books and hosted a podcast called “Rise Together”. THR reports that after leaving Disney in 2020, he published Get Out of Your Own Way, about excessive drinking and marital problems.

