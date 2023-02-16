Toyota Founder’s Son Shoichiro Toyoda Passes Away at the Age of 97

A Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer is in mourning after announcing the passing of Shoichiro Toyoda, Honorary Chairman and Automotive Innovator. The company announced that Toyoda passed away on February 14, 2023, at 97.

Toyoda was widely recognized as one of the key architects of Toyota’s global success, and his contributions to the company’s growth and development have been immense.

His innovations, including the development of the Lexus brand and hybrid technology, have had a lasting impact on the automotive industry. The news of his passing has deeply saddened the automotive community, and his legacy will continue to inspire and shape the industry’s future for years to come.

Shoichiro Toyoda Cause of Death

According to information released by Toyota Motor Corporation, Toyoda died from heart failure on Tuesday around 4.48 PM (Japan Local Time). Toyoda was running ill for a long time. Hospital details have not been released by the

Who was Shoichiro Toyoda?

Shoichiro Toyoda was the eldest of founder Kiichiro Toyoda. Toyoda was born on February 27, 1925, in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture. He joined TMC after graduating from Nagoya University in 1947. He also had a Ph.D. from Tohoku University in 1955.

Toyoda was known for his strong leadership, commitment to quality, and unwavering focus on innovation. He played a pivotal role in transforming Toyota into a global automotive leader.

Following his retirement from his role as chairman in 1999, Toyoda continued to be involved with Toyota as an Honorary Chairman, providing guidance and support to the company he had helped to build.

Shoichiro Toyoda Obituary

The TMC has announced that there will be a funeral service for the last farewell of Shoichiro Toyoda. The funeral service will be joined by close relatives only. The company plans to hold a farewell ceremony for Shoichiro Toyoda later, which will be updated soon.

Who is the future of Toyota?

Akio Toyoda is the Chief Executive of TMC. People and employees are speculating about the new chairman of the company. A few names are coming up, but the company has not confirmed anything.